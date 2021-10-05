Full results from USG senate fall elections 

USG voting period was between September 28-30, 2021. Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Over 40 candidates ran for the available University of Connecticut Undergraduate Student Government senate positions across 17 constituencies , including Residential, Academic and Multicultural and Diversity constituencies.

Not every seat was filled for every constituency. For a seat to be filled, someone must either run for the position, or a valid write-in candidate (someone part of the particular constituency) need to receive at least 10 votes, according to the USG fall 2021 election packet.

Listed below are the results of the elections, including exact vote counts. Vacant seats have been noted, and when applicable, those who were not elected fall below the line noted for each district.

Alumni Mailroom District (2 seats)

Adam Benitez — 63 votes

Stan Z. Liang — 54 votes

—

Benjamin Keilty — 47 votes

Apartments District (3 seats)

Mitchell Kvedar — 55 votes

Ralph Williams — 53 votes

Vacant.

Buckley Mailroom District (1 seat)

Yuttichai “Eric” Sommala — 36 votes

—

Aravind Adusumalli — 13 votes

Adam Opin — 13 votes

Dylan Steer — 8 votes

McMahon Mailroom District (2 seats)

Kazi Begum — 70 votes

Vacant.

Northwest Mailroom District (5 seats)

Jack LeBeau — 85 votes

Arunima Chaturvedi — 81 votes

Edward Zelikman — 72 votes

Vacant.

Vacant.

Off-campus/Commuter District (10 seats)

Ramya Rajesh — 114 votes

Eli Collins — 96 votes

John Ross — 94 votes

Joe Sanford — 86 votes

Sena Wazer — 62 votes

Vacant.

Vacant.

Vacant.

Vacant.

Vacant.

Putnam Mailroom District (3 seats)

Melody Mohan — 100 votes

RJ Streater — 90 votes

Brandon Drummond — 75 votes

—

Darren Mack — 67 votes

Davis Cota — 44 votes

South Mailroom District (1 seat)

Benjamin Olsen — 46 votes

Towers Mailroom District (3 seats)

Spencer Dicembrino — 49 votes

Matt Farago — 44 votes

Luke Villani — 42 votes

—

Jide Anifowoshe — 31 votes

ACES (1 seat)

Makenzie Robinson — 105 votes

School of Business (3 seats)

Quentin Walliser — 104 votes

Peter Spinelli — 89 votes

Pranav George — 87 votes

CAHNR (1 seat)

William Hamill — 71

CLAS (3 seats)

Mohammad Al Zouabi — 190 votes

Julie Reynolds — 188 votes

Julia Walton — 162 votes

—

Eleanor Gelb — 152 votes

Ishika Soni — 150 votes

Muneeb Ali — 128 votes

Engineering (1 seat)

Vacant.

Multicultural and Diversity (3 seats)

Carlos Hurtado Muñoz — 450 votes

Karen Lau — 444 votes

Cathy Chang — 382 votes

—

Afnan Hassan — 368 votes

Fleance Raphael Gauat — 324 votes

Neag (1 seat)

Vacant.

Nursing (1 seat)

Allison Villano — 22 votes