Full results from USG senate fall elections 

Over 40 candidates ran for the available University of Connecticut Undergraduate Student Government senate positions across 17 constituencies
, including Residential, Academic and Multicultural and Diversity constituencies.
Not every seat was filled for every constituency. For a seat to be filled, someone must either run for the position, or a valid write-in candidate (someone part of the particular constituency) need to receive at least 10 votes, according to the USG fall 2021 election packet.
Listed below are the results of the elections, including exact vote counts. Vacant seats have been noted, and when applicable, those who were not elected fall below the line noted for each district.
Alumni Mailroom District (2 seats)
Adam Benitez — 63 votes
Stan Z. Liang — 54 votes
—
Benjamin Keilty — 47 votes
Apartments District (3 seats)
Mitchell Kvedar — 55 votes
Ralph Williams — 53 votes
Vacant.
Buckley Mailroom District (1 seat)
Yuttichai “Eric” Sommala — 36 votes
—
Aravind Adusumalli — 13 votes
Adam Opin — 13 votes
Dylan Steer — 8 votes
McMahon Mailroom District (2 seats)
Kazi Begum — 70 votes
Vacant.
Northwest Mailroom District (5 seats)
Jack LeBeau — 85 votes
Arunima Chaturvedi — 81 votes
Edward Zelikman — 72 votes
Vacant.
Vacant.
Off-campus/Commuter District (10 seats)
Ramya Rajesh — 114 votes
Eli Collins — 96 votes
John Ross — 94 votes
Joe Sanford — 86 votes
Sena Wazer — 62 votes
Vacant.
Vacant.
Vacant.
Vacant.
Vacant.
Putnam Mailroom District (3 seats)
Melody Mohan — 100 votes
RJ Streater — 90 votes
Brandon Drummond — 75 votes
—
Darren Mack — 67 votes
Davis Cota — 44 votes
South Mailroom District (1 seat)
Benjamin Olsen — 46 votes
Towers Mailroom District (3 seats)
Spencer Dicembrino — 49 votes
Matt Farago — 44 votes
Luke Villani — 42 votes
—
Jide Anifowoshe — 31 votes
ACES (1 seat)
Makenzie Robinson — 105 votes
School of Business (3 seats)
Quentin Walliser — 104 votes
Peter Spinelli — 89 votes
Pranav George — 87 votes
CAHNR (1 seat)
William Hamill — 71
CLAS (3 seats)
Mohammad Al Zouabi — 190 votes
Julie Reynolds — 188 votes
Julia Walton — 162 votes
—
Eleanor Gelb — 152 votes
Ishika Soni — 150 votes
Muneeb Ali — 128 votes
Engineering (1 seat)
Vacant.
Multicultural and Diversity (3 seats)
Carlos Hurtado Muñoz — 450 votes
Karen Lau — 444 votes
Cathy Chang — 382 votes
—
Afnan Hassan — 368 votes
Fleance Raphael Gauat — 324 votes
Neag (1 seat)
Vacant.
Nursing (1 seat)
Allison Villano — 22 votes