Full results from USG senate fall elections 

By
Thomas Alvarez
-
0
9
USG voting period was between September 28-30, 2021. Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Over 40 candidates ran for the available University of Connecticut Undergraduate Student Government senate positions across 17 constituencies, including Residential, Academic and Multicultural and Diversity constituencies. 

Not every seat was filled for every constituency. For a seat to be filled, someone must either run for the position, or a valid write-in candidate (someone part of the particular constituency) need to receive at least 10 votes, according to the USG fall 2021 election packet. 

Listed below are the results of the elections, including exact vote counts. Vacant seats have been noted, and when applicable, those who were not elected fall below the line noted for each district.  

Alumni Mailroom District (2 seats) 

Adam Benitez — 63 votes 

Stan Z. Liang — 54 votes 

— 

Benjamin Keilty — 47 votes 

Apartments District (3 seats) 

Mitchell Kvedar — 55 votes 

Ralph Williams — 53 votes 

Vacant. 

Buckley Mailroom District (1 seat) 

Yuttichai “Eric” Sommala — 36 votes 

— 

Aravind Adusumalli — 13 votes 

Adam Opin — 13 votes 

Dylan Steer — 8 votes 

McMahon Mailroom District (2 seats) 

Kazi Begum — 70 votes 

Vacant. 

Northwest Mailroom District (5 seats) 

Jack LeBeau — 85 votes 

Arunima Chaturvedi — 81 votes 

Edward Zelikman — 72 votes 

Vacant. 

Vacant. 

Off-campus/Commuter District (10 seats) 

Ramya Rajesh — 114 votes 

Eli Collins — 96 votes 

John Ross — 94 votes 

Joe Sanford — 86 votes 

Sena Wazer — 62 votes 

Vacant. 

Vacant. 

Vacant. 

Vacant. 

Vacant.

Putnam Mailroom District (3 seats) 

Melody Mohan — 100 votes 

RJ Streater — 90 votes 

Brandon Drummond — 75 votes 

— 

Darren Mack — 67 votes 

Davis Cota — 44 votes 

South Mailroom District (1 seat) 

Benjamin Olsen — 46 votes 

Towers Mailroom District (3 seats) 

Spencer Dicembrino — 49 votes 

Matt Farago — 44 votes 

Luke Villani — 42 votes 

— 

Jide Anifowoshe — 31 votes 

ACES (1 seat) 

Makenzie Robinson — 105 votes 

School of Business (3 seats) 

Quentin Walliser — 104 votes 

Peter Spinelli — 89 votes 

Pranav George — 87 votes 

CAHNR (1 seat) 

William Hamill — 71 

CLAS (3 seats) 

Mohammad Al Zouabi — 190 votes 

Julie Reynolds — 188 votes 

Julia Walton — 162 votes 

— 

Eleanor Gelb — 152 votes 

Ishika Soni — 150 votes 

Muneeb Ali — 128 votes 

Engineering (1 seat) 

Vacant. 

Multicultural and Diversity (3 seats) 

Carlos Hurtado Muñoz — 450 votes 

Karen Lau — 444 votes 

Cathy Chang — 382 votes 

— 

Afnan Hassan — 368 votes 

Fleance Raphael Gauat — 324 votes 

Neag (1 seat) 

Vacant. 

Nursing (1 seat) 

Allison Villano — 22 votes 

