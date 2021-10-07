Netflix’s “Baking Impossible” puts a fun, new twist on the baking world by incorporating engineering

We’ve all seen “Cupcake Wars” and “The Great British Bake Off,” but a new baking show has hit town and it does not disappoint. Netflix’s newest hit, “Baking Impossible,” puts a fun twist on the classic cooking show with the incorporation of difficult engineering tasks.

In “Baking Impossible,” bakers and engineers are teamed up into nine ‘bakineer’ teams to create extraordinary and scientifically brilliant recipes that will hopefully withstand the pressures of engineering-related tests. You would think those are enough components to juggle, but it doesn’t stop there. Not only does the cake need to be visually pleasing, it also needs to be tasty. Judges will critique the cake based on its appearance, flavor profile and, lastly, its success in the engineering realm.

The first episode, “Whatever Floats Your Boat,” challenges each bakineer pair to construct a cake that is not only delicious, but can also float down a miniature river. My favorite part of the episode was seeing all the different skills that each individual brought to the table. The engineers were able to help their baker partner with the intricacies of technology and physics, while the bakers were able to bring forth their culinary skills to create a delicious masterpiece. It brings together a mix of nerdy and creative, and displays to the audience what amazing gems can come out of this collaboration! Whoever brings their best work and wins the entire competition goes home with a whopping $100,000.

The audience is able to see a nurturing and friendly environment between all the contestants. During the second episode, “Off to the Robot Races,” many of the teams failed to keep their robot on the course until the end of the race. Despite their shortcomings, the rest of the cast was able to laugh with them and make light of the situation, rather than creating an ultra-competitive environment. It was refreshing to see a more light-hearted competition show, rather than something so serious and critical.

The amazing thing about baking shows is that they’re drama free (for the most part) and also inspire you to get into the kitchen. Obviously these concoctions are a bit more difficult to recreate, but they still made me want to go grab my box of brownie mix and make some scrumptious treats.

The show is hosted by TV personality Justin Willman and hosts an incredibly impressive panel of judges. Astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, “The Great British Baking Show” finalist and aerospace engineer Andrew Smyth, James Beard and award-winning chef Joanne Chang will be the ones deciding who gets to stay and who must return to baking in their kitchen at home.

If you’re like me and love Netflix-produced shows, “Baking Impossible” is for you! It’s the perfect show to watch when you want to think of nothing else besides yummy food and getting lost in the amazing world of desserts.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars