Everything you need to know about Family Weekend

Hasan Minhaj greets excited attendees backstage in Jorgensen after his family weekend show in Oct., 2019. Minhaj’s comedy entertained a large crowd and shed light on many nuanced social issues. Photo courtesy of Kevin Lindstrom

This coming weekend is Family Weekend, which means the University of Connecticut campus will be full of fun events for you and your loved ones to join. If you’re far and haven’t seen your family, or just want an excuse to bring them up to school, now is the perfect opportunity.

Anna Milot, the marketing & design administrator for Student Activities, has worked with her fellow colleagues to ensure this weekend is a success.

“Family Weekend gives students and their families the chance to explore campus, attend events and make memories together at UConn,” she said. “It is also a chance for families to visit different offices, centers and services on campus to learn more about what is offered for their students.”

Think of it as a festive way to get to know UConn a little better. Plus, the addition of a variety of activities makes it that much more enticing.

“This Family Weekend we have a sold out comedy show with Jimmy O. Yang at Jorgensen for families to enjoy together,” said Milot. “The Benton and The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will be open, as well as the Dairy Bar.”

It doesn’t even stop there. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a free variety show with The Great DuBois located in the Student Union Theater, along with a delicious Food Truck Rally. I know my family is a massive group of foodies, so that would be our first pit stop.

“The Food Truck Rally gives families the opportunity to enjoy many different food offerings on the Student Union Mall,” said Milot. “Seating will be available, and families can enjoy watching the Student Performance Showcase while they eat.”

Some of the food trucks in attendance are Wing It On, Relish This, Lizzie’s Curbside, and UConn’s Dairy Bar and Food For Thought. If your stomach is already grumbling, we’re on the same page.

If you’re a foodie, but don’t want to partake in the Food Truck Rally, the Storrs Farmers Market will be taking place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Mansfield Town Hall grass.

The big kicker is Sunday’s Homecoming Parade, which will kick off SUBOG’s Homecoming week.

“The parade gives student organizations the chance to highlight their organization, show school spirit and provide some fun and excitement to campus,” said Milot.

If you would like to join, the route begins at Hillside Road, travels to Gilbert Road and ends at the Homecoming Carnival on the South Lawn. Anyone is welcome to attend.

If you’re wanting something that’s off campus, but still showcases school spirit, feel free to check out the men’s hockey game vs. Boston University game on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford. To stay on the sports track, women’s field hockey is playing Boston University Sunday at 1 p.m. at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex.

Family Weekend is a collaborative effort between Student Activities Major Events and the Programs office, however departments all around campus contribute in planning fun events that families can partake in.

To learn about all the events taking place, visit www.familyweekend.uconn.edu.