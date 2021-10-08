Football Preview: UConn takes UMass

The UConn football team practicing this week for the upcoming match against UMass. (Photo courtesy of UConn Football Twitter)

One of the most anticipated matchups in college football goes down on Saturday as the University of Connecticut takes on the University of Massachusetts at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both teams are aiming to secure their first win of the season in this contest.

UConn, dealing with a wealth of injuries across the field, has come very close to securing its first win in games against Vanderbilt and Wyoming, but came up short each time. Despite these heartbreaking losses, the team’s slow improvement will be put to the test Saturday against a UMass team that is 0-5 on the year and dubbed by ESPN as the worst team in college football.

The constant storyline for UConn this year has been a quest for consistent quarterback play, and this certainly has not changed after last weekend’s game. The Huskies suffered a huge loss in their last matchup against Vanderbilt when starting quarterback Tyler Phommachanh left the game with a lower leg injury. The concerns of UConn fans and coaches were confirmed when Huskies head coach Lou Spanos said the freshman will be out indefinitely for the team. This news confirms the team will stick with backup quarterback Steven Krajewski for Saturday’s clash. Krajewski, who threw for two touchdowns and 264 yards, is ready for whatever role the team wants him in.

“I’m preparing every day like I’m the starter,” said Krajewski. “If Coach Spanos thinks TP is going to be the best guy to get it done, then I’ll respect that decision.”

Along with the starting quarterback of the Huskies, the team is missing other some key players. Cornerback Myles Bell is still out after the freshman left UConn’s last game with a lower leg injury. While the team had injury scares with both Kevon Jones and Nate Carter, each player will participate in Saturday’s clash with the Minutemen.

For UMass, the team comes into this game after a blowout 45-7 loss to Toledo, where quarterback Brady Olson picked up just 106 yards and a single touchdown. Olson continues to improve at the quarterback position and could certainly give the Huskies problems if the team fails to give the freshman enough coverage. The Minutemen have Ellis Merriweather as their lead running back and Rico Arnold as the most consistent receiver on the team. However, with just six yards per pass attempt and three yards per rush attempt, the Minutemen will look to break out in Saturday’s game.

This game for the ages will be broadcast on NESN and kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.