Volleyball: UConn volleyball rounds out road trip

The University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team will finish off its four-game road trip this weekend with matches against Villanova and Georgetown. UConn is coming off a 1-1 split last weekend. It is currently 3-1 in Big East play and 11-5 overall. The Huskies are second in the conference in hitting percentage with .249, opponent hitting percentage with .162 and service aces per set with 1.77.

Villanova will be UConn’s first test this weekend, and they will square off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. The Wildcats are fresh off their first Big East win of the season in a takeover of Butler that puts them at 9-7 this season. While they have struggled in conference play this season, Villanova is still a challenge for the Huskies. Nova is led by Riley Homer, who is third in Big East kills per set and has had double digit kills in all but three games this season. Also on the offensive side is teammate Andrea Campos, who ranks fifth in the conference in assists per set. The offensive firepower of the Wildcats is their strongest skill, but UConn should be able to stand up defensively behind senior Kennadie Jake-Turner, who leads the Big East in hitting percentage and senior Caylee Parker, who is eighth in the conference in hitting percentage. UConn is 20-22 all-time against Villanova.

After Villanova, UConn will head to Washington D.C. to play Georgetown at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Georgetown has struggled this season, and at a 5-11 record so far this season, it is the only team in the conference without a win against a Big East opponent. Despite their poor play, Makayla Serrett has had an outstanding season, leading the conference in both blocks and blocks per set. As long as the Huskies can neutralize her impact, UConn should breeze to a victory on Saturday. Historically, the Huskies are 15-16 against the Hoyas, but the two teams have not played each other since 2012. UConn will try to even that all-time record this weekend.

UConn will have a quick turnaround following this weekend, as they host Providence at the Gampel Thursday night.