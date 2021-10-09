UConn evacuates science building after reported hazmat incident 

University of Connecticut officials evacuated the Gant Science Complex at the Storrs campus around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, after emergency crews responded to a report of a hazmat situation within the building, according to University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

According to Reitz, only one person was evaluated for injuries on site. No other injuries were reported, and there was no reported damage to the building.

The hazmat situation was reportedly due to lab personnel accidentally mixing two chemical substances, causing a release of odor down the hallway.

“The incident occurred when a person cleaning equipment in a lab inadvertently mixed two chemical substances, causing the container to rupture and creating an odor in that fourth-floor room and nearby,” Reitz said in a press release.

According to Reitz, UConn Public Safety officials responsible for cleaning and clearing the lab were assisted by the State Department of Energy & Environmental Protection’s Emergency Response Unit.

“The Gant Science Complex reopened around 6:30 p.m. except for the fourth floor, where UConn Environmental Health & Safety officials remained on site to clean and clear the lab,” Reitz said.

The fourth floor of the building was reopened later Friday evening.