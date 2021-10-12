President Biden to Visit UConn, Deliver Speech at Dodd Center Dedication 

On Friday Oct. 15, United States President Joseph R. Biden will be giving a speech at the rededication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the Storrs Campus, formerly the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center, according to an email sent by University of Connecticut President Andrew Agwunobi.

“This will be only the second time in our history that a sitting American president has visited UConn – the first was President Clinton on Oct. 15, 1995, to mark The Dodd Center’s opening” said Agwunobi in the email.

Attendance is said to be limited to invitation, but can be accessed via livestream from both UConn and the White House website.

“President Biden, Senator Dodd, and President Agwunobi will be joined by UConn students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation, Governor Ned Lamont, the UConn Board of Trustees, and others.” said an advisory briefing about the event.

Thomas Dodd was a former U.S. Senator from Connecticut, who served as an attorney for the International Military Tribunal at the Nuremberg Trials, a trial held for German political and military leaders accused of war crimes after World War 2.

Thomas Dodd’s sons, Thomas Dodd Jr. and Christopher Dodd, both of whom are living, have had long careers in government. Christopher Dodd is a retired Connecticut Senator, and Thomas Dodd Jr. served as US Ambassador to Uruguay and Costa Rica.

“I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” Senator Christopher J. Dodd said in an interview, according to the advisory briefing.

More information about the event can be found at uconn.edu/doddcenterdedication.