Students react: The shift back to in-person testing  

The differences between online and in-person schooling is no more apparent than when looking at testing, the culmination of weeks of studying. This difference has been highlighted in a UConn subreddit post which compares students opinions on online test taking and in-person test taking. Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash.

This semester, the University of Connecticut has been incorporating more in-person classes and testing opportunities. As the past two semesters were held mostly virtually, this is a significant change.

According to a poll conducted on the UConn subreddit, students seem to favor in-person testing. Of the 290 students who responded to the survey asking whether students prefer in-class testing or LockDown Browser, 60% of students preferred in-person testing.

The Reddit comment section addressed how answers may vary depending on the type of LockDown Browser: camera or no camera. One comment said that it “depends if the LockDown Browser requires camera access or not.”

The results of the UConn subreddit poll, indicating a preference for in-person testing. Photo provided by author.

When asking students their thoughts, answers varied. Sascha Siegel, a fifth-semester human development and family sciences student, explained “an in-person environment is better to take a test in.”

Siegel said she feels unproductive after an online exam: “It is better than lying in bed, which doesn’t put me in a testing mindset.”

Some students brought up LockDown Browser’s technological issues, which can make the experience unenjoyable. Kayla Demoura, a third semester pre-teaching student, expressed her concern.

“LockDown Browser puts too much pressure on students,” Demoura said. “If you look away from the camera for a second, it causes a technical issue.”

Other students were less enthusiastic about in-person testing. Emily Liberta, a third-semester psychology student, believes that professors should do more to make the transition from virtual to in-person testing easier.

“Professors should be lenient with in-person test questions, since we have not been in an in-person environment in a while,” Liberta said.