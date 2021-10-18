Mansfield Parks & Rec to host annual Trick O’ Trunk

A student carries a plastic skeleton outside the Student Union in the rain this past Thursday for a pumpkin painting event a part of UConn’s effort to offer fun activities to help occupy students on campus amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s Trick O’ Trunk is being planned by the Mansfield Parks and Rec, where trunks are filled with candy and games are presented. Photo courtesy of Sofia Sawchuk

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Mansfield Parks and Recreation, along with the Town of Mansfield and the Downtown Mansfield Partnership, will host its annual Trick O’ Trunk and Halloween party at the Mansfield Community Center from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m, according to Alex Shoudy, recreation coordinator at Mansfield Parks and Recreation.

At the event, members of the Mansfield community will park their vehicles at the community center and fill their trunks with their own Halloween candy and decorations. Several games and activities such as cornhole, candy corn bowling and craft-making will also be present at the event.

Parks and Recreation has hosted Halloween parties for more than 20 years, and the Trick O’ Trunk tradition has been happening for 15 years.

Each year, the hope is to “bring the community together in a fun and safe environment [and] show our Halloween spirit,” Shoudy said.

The event is free to the public and no registration is required for attendees, according to Shoudy.

Parks and Recreation will be following the most recent COVID-19 guidelines from the Eastern Highlands Health District. Since the event takes place outdoors, masks are not required but are recommended when participants are not socially distanced.

While the target audience is children and families, University of Connecticut students are still welcome and encouraged to attend, especially as volunteers, according to Shoudy.

Volunteers are needed to run games and craft stations. Anyone looking to volunteer or help with the event can reach Shoudy at ShoudyA@Mansfieldct.org or (860) 429-3015 ext. 6107.