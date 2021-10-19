National News Beat: Weekly Recap

Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery, center, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga with his attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jury selection got underway with hundreds of people ordered to report for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

This week, former President Bill Clinton was released from the hospital following an infection, the EPA unveiled its strategy to regulate chemicals associated with health conditions and the five men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will stand trial beginning Monday.

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a hospital following an unknown illness

After almost a week at UC Irvine Health, former President Bill Clinton was released following an undisclosed infection, according to National Public Radio.

According to NPR, Clinton was not hospitalized for COVID-19, but had a fever and an abnormal white blood cell count.

“President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” a statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director of Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, said.

According to NPR, Amin said doctors will continue to monitor Clinton’s progress.

The murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery begins this week

According to CNN, the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last year are set to stand trial this week in Georgia, with the jury selection for the trial having started on Monday.

The three men, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichae and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. have pled not guilty to charges of malice and felony murder, CNN said.

“Arbery was fatally shot February 23, 2020, while out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in an incident partly captured on video. The McMichaels said they were conducting a citizen’s arrest on Arbery, who they suspected of burglary, and that Travis McMichael shot him with a shotgun in self-defense,” CNN said. “Bryan, who recorded the video, allegedly hit Arbery with his truck after he joined the McMichaels in chasing Arbery.”

According to CNN, the defendants have also been formally accused of a federal hate crime, as well as attempted kidnapping, both of which they have also pleaded not guilty to.

Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams during an event at N.C. State University, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Regan said his agency is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from a cluster of long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS that are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

The EPA unveiled new strategy to regulate toxic chemicals

The Associated Press reported the EPA’s new strategy, under the Biden administration, to regulate toxic chemicals associated with serious health conditions.

“Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said it is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from a cluster of long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS that are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food,” AP wrote.

The regulation of PFAs is extremely important, according to AP, because these chemicals are known as “forever” chemicals, meaning they take a very long time to break down in the environment. They are also very harmful for human health.

The strategy will utilize the Safe Drinking Water Act, ensuring much stricter regulation of drinking water and requiring manufacturers to , “report on how toxic their products are,” AP said.

This is all in effort to enforce stricter guidelines, making it easier to hold pollution-responsible parties accountable and force them to pay for clean-up of PFAs and other chemicals.