‘Succession’ Sundays are back

On Sunday, Oct. 17, HBO aired the first episode of season three of the critically-acclaimed drama series, “Succession.” Despite delays in production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the series is finally back on the air. Season three is full of the same witty and sarcastic humor that all “Succession” fans know and love. Because we will be talking about the series’ third season, a spoiler alert is in effect for those who have not watched seasons one and two.

“Succession” follows the Roy family and their family entertainment and media conglomerate, Waystar Royco. The family’s dysfunctional and eccentric behaviors create the show’s distinct and classic humor. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) employs his four children: Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Siobhan a.k.a. Shiv (Sarah Snook). Kendall, Roman and Shiv all compete throughout the series to replace Logan as the head of Waystar Royco. Their massive influence in politics and media derives their wrongful misdoings as a company and as individuals. Throughout the series, the family works to cover up their crimes at the expense of others.

Season two ends with one of the most shocking scenes of the entire series. Kendall has already failed at an attempt of a takeover against his father in the first season. In season two, Kendall becomes indebted to his father and helps him deal with a second takeover while trying to cover up company misdoings from the past. The season ends as Logan wishes to use Kendall as a sacrificial scapegoat to the Board of Investors. At a press conference, rather than give himself up, Kendall calls out his father for knowing about every illegal coverup the company ever perpetrated. He provides documents of his father’s knowledge on payments and sets up for one of the biggest fights against his father.

Season three, episode one picks up minutes after the press conference, showing how both sides deal with the fallout. Kendall realizes the full extent of his actions, then launches into work mode to start this massive endeavor against his father. Logan is quiet until he calls Kendall offering him a deal to retract his statements. When Kendall denies it, Logan decides it is time to go to war against his son. Logan’s power reaches so far he calls the President of the United States (referred to as the “raisin” in the series). The episode is filled with panic and excitement from both sides. Despite the intense moments of the episode, the witty humor the show is known for is still evident throughout the episode. Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) is seen shouting at reporters “no comment” as he is shoved into a car. Kendall’s new role as his father’s nemesis has been a long time coming in the series. This plotline has been highly anticipated, leaving high hopes for the rest of the season.

The previous seasons of “Succession” have been highly praised and won numerous awards. Season one in 2018 won “Top 10 TV Programs of the Year” by the American Film Institute. Season two in 2020 won both a Golden Globe as “Best Television Series – Drama” and “Best Actor – Television Series Drama” for Brian Cox. It also won an Emmy for “Outstanding Drama Series.”

This first episode set the stage for season three to be filled with humor, drama, and adventure. Tune in Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO for the rest of the season.

Rating: 4/5