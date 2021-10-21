Life Roundtable: 2021 Halloween costumes trends you’ll see this year

Pictured is a person wearing a ghost costume holding a lantern in an empty, shaded field. Ghost costumes are very popular as they’re very easy to create and very spooky if carried out the right way, so no matter the trend, ghost costumes will always pop up. Photo Courtesy of Monstera

Spooky season is officially upon us, and as the days before the big night dwindle, the Life Section decided to predict the most popular Halloween costumes that’ll be parading around campus next weekend. Each year there always seems to be “that costume” that everyone and their mother try to recreate. What will it be this year? Our writers share their thoughts.

Joanne Biju, CC

Though on the basic side, fairies will most definitely steal the show this year. Fairy costume ideas have been going viral on TikTok since September and it’s easy to see why.

First off, they don’t fade into obscurity like the way costumes from smaller fandoms typically do. One of the most frustrating things is having to explain what your costume is over and over again. Since fairies are pretty iconic, chances are you don’t have to worry about that.

Transforming into a fairy is pretty easy to do using supplies you already own. There is no set definition of what you should wear. You’re going to be recognizable with a pair of wings — and sometimes you don’t even need that. There are several variations to choose from. You could choose a color scheme to stick to or even a specific kind of fairy. There are nature fairies, tooth fairies, even fairy princesses if you feel like channeling some Barbie energy.

Plus, they make for some awesome group costumes. There’s Tinker Bell and the Disney fairy squad — truly a classic. And with the release of Netflix’s “Fate: The Winx Saga,” members of the Winx Club will probably make an appearance too.

My next best guess for a trending costume is Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo made some real power moves this year, all in pretty iconic outfits. There’s her tweed White House look and the “good 4 u” cheerleader outfit, complete with latex gloves. Even her “Sour” album cover seems to be a popular option, simply calling for stickers to be put all over your face.

Edison Escobar, CC

If I had to pick two costumes that I believe are going to be incredibly popular this Halloween, I’d pick Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” haircut and Kanye West’s “Donda” outfit. The two album’s were by far the year’s most popular and the drama between the two artists drew headlines for weeks. I’m sure the endless Twitter debates over which album was better will continue at the many parties on Halloween night.

The costumes are pretty simple to make which will also help their popularity. For the Drake costume all that is needed is a buzz cut with a heart cut over the hairline. The rest of the outfit could be anything that Drake would wear. For the Kanye costume all that is needed is a black jacket, black pants, and a black mask. These two costumes would also make for good couple or best friend costumes.

Gino Giansanti, ALE

With the pandemic forcing everyone inside over the past year, the most bingeable TV series have dominated pop culture, so my guess is that they will dominate this year’s Halloween costume roster as well.

2021 was the year of the Marvel TV series. With “Wandavision,” “Loki” and “The Falcon & Winter Soldier” captivating audiences on the small screen, I’d imagine several looks from these shows will be walking around on Halloween night. Wanda Maximoff is a particular standout, with her ‘50s-inspired housewife look, groovy ‘70s get-up or the red cape worn during the Halloween episode. Any of which would be sure to impress even non-Marvel fans, if such a breed even exists.

“Squid Game” will most definitely make an appearance this year. The Netflix original that broke the internet has a slew of iconic looks that are easy to recreate and comfortable enough to wear around the Halloweekend party circuit. In reality, you don’t need much: just a pair of basic white slip-ons and matching tracksuit. Wear green to be a player, or red to be guard; and if you go for the guard look, just remember a black mask with a square, triangle or circle. Squid game masks are already selling hot on Amazon, but I’d imagine people might take their own route with several DIY variations. This will likely be the ultimate 2021 group costume; just give everyone a different jumpsuit number and you’re off to the games — let’s just hope bobbing for apples and pong don’t get as high stakes as the actual “Squid Game.”