Mahoney’s career night enough for tie at Providence

UConn Women’s Soccer clench a 1-0 double-overtime victory versus the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Morrone Stadium. The game-winning golden goal was scored by Jada Konte (7) with a header rebounded off Jaydah Bedoya’s (13) saved shot. Photo by Izzi Barton.

On Thursday evening, the University of Connecticut Huskies took on the Providence College Friars in a game that was critical for both teams. The Huskies came into the game in fourth place, hunting for a key win that would put them in optimal position for the six team Big East tournament, while the Friars entered the contest in sixth.

The game started off slowly, with neither team scoring in the first half. Quickly after the conclusion of the first half in the 47th minute, UConn found some life in the form of a red hot sophomore forward Jaydah Bedoya, who drilled her team high sixth goal of the season to put the Huskies ahead. Sophomore forward Jada Konte paid Bedoya back for her assist in double overtime in Sunday’s contest against Villanova, this time as the facilitator. Through some great goalkeeping play by sophomore Kaitlyn Mahoney, the Huskies retained the lead for the next twenty minutes.

Their lead was broken just over twenty minutes later though, thanks to sophomore midfielder Avery Snead’s solo shot and second of the season to tie things up. Mahoney then played things picture-perfect the rest of the way to take things to overtime.

The teams traded shots in overtime, culminating in grad student Christina Rodgers’ boot just over the crossbar with ten seconds left to keep things scoreless. In the second free period, the Friars again gave the Huskies a scare, kicking the ball into the bottom corner of the net, which was subsequently batted away by Mahoney. The game finished scoreless, giving each team a point in the standings.

The Huskies exit this one in fifth place, after seemingly squandering their best remaining chance to get a win. They were leapfrogged by St. John’s, who UConn lost to earlier this year 3-0. Marquette is now one point behind UConn, while DePaul is tied with the Golden Eagles. The Friars sit in an unappealing eighth place position with just two to play.

Looking ahead, the Huskies have games against the top two teams in the conference, which will make it tough to accumulate wins going forward. The Huskies will have to hope for the best and try to draw ties moving forward to hope to get a spot in the tightly contested playoff.

TAKEAWAYS

Mahoney Magic-Mahoney put on another stellar performance, notching a career high 14 saves in a game where each one was needed. Although it wasn’t a shutout, Mahoney has emerged as a reliable keeper as of late and will be a much needed asset to keep Georgetown and Xavier off the board over the next week.

Blistering Bedoya-Bedoya has been playing at a torrid place as of late, picking up her seventh point in the past three games. Her chemistry with Konte is evident in the way they’ve been playing with each other as of late and have emerged as the best two field players on the team. Even if the Huskies don’t make the tournament this year the sophomore duo of Bedoya and Konte will be a fun one to watch for years.