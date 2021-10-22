UConn to open enrollment for spring semester 

Enrollment for the 2022 Spring semester at UConn is opening up soon! While enrolling, it’s important to consider a many criteria, such as location, time slot, number of credits, prerequisite courses, and many other important factors that could limit your choices. Stock photo.

University of Connecticut students are beginning to plan out classes for the spring semester. The process of enrolling starts with an advisor meeting, followed by signing online for an allotted enrollment appointment time to select courses.

Making an appointment with an advisor can be completed on Nexus. This website was designed to enhance communication between students and advisors. According to UConn’s Registrar Office, these appointments are required for all students.

UConn’s Knowledge Base website states that pick times can be found under “Manage Classes” in the Student Administration System. After logging in, students will have to look for their enrollment appointment, which is the time assigned to pick classes and virtually build a schedule.

Pick times begin incrementally between Oct. 25 and Nov. 10. Enrollment will not close until 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, giving students enough time to add, drop or swap classes at the beginning of the semester. This information can be found on the Office of the Registrar website.

Students must make sure there are no holds on their account before beginning this process. Holds can be found under the “Action List” section of the Student Administration System.

Meeting with your advisor to go over requirements for graduation leading up to you enrollment appointment is an essential part of the process. Knowing what classes you have to take in order to keep on schedule is integral to graduating in a timely manner and keeping up with your major specific courses. Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash.

In an email, Jennifer Gattilia Tibbetts, the assistant registrar in charge of records and enrollment services, provided some important information to consider when building a schedule.

She suggested students review their “academic progress by running an Academic Requirements Report.” Tibbetts said this should be done before choosing classes.

“If you are not able to register the moment registration opens or if you are unable to get your preferred schedule right away, that is okay!” Tibbetts said.

Lastly, Tibbetts warned about the technological difficulties that often arise on the Student Administration System.

“StudentAdmin gets quite a workout during registration and sometimes moves slower than usual when appointment blocks first open up,” Tibbetts said. “Know that this is common and all students are experiencing the same delay, the system will catch up and you will be able to register.”

The Academic Center for Exploratory Students, or ACES, can be a resource for students. Julie Lynch, the assistant director of ACES, gave her own take on the process through an email interview.

She suggested students “have some alternative courses already in mind in case some classes don’t work out.”

Lynch provided one last piece of advice to students, saying, “[They should] be sure they are selecting the appropriate campus when adding classes to their schedule.”

Additional information and helpful tips can be found on the ACES website.