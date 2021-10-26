UConn mourns loss of student

The University of Connecticut is grieving the passing of Meghan Voisine. She was from Suffield, Connecticut.

The university expressed its condolences in a statement made Monday.

Voisine, a third-semester student marketing major, was admitted to UConn in fall 2020 after previously attending Seton Hall University. She was a member of Women in Business and Gamma Phi Beta sorority, according to the statement.

“She was an active and enthusiastic member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and the Women in Business student organization, and was very well-liked among her classmates and professors,” university spokesperson Steph Reitz said in an email.

At this time, information about services for Voisine is unavailable. According to the statement, an update will be provided when information is shared, and condolences to the Voisine family can be sent to the Dean of Students Office.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness Mental Health Services are available to those who may be struggling. To schedule a meeting with SHaW-Mental Health, students should call (860) 486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. Information about managing grief can also be found on SHaW-Mental Health website.

Staff in the Dean of Students Office are also available for students as needed. Those interested in scheduling a meeting should email dos@uconn.edu or call (860) 486-3426 and request to meet with an assistant dean.

UConn’s employee assistance program is available to all UConn staff and faculty who may be in need of support. According to their website, they can be reached at uchc_eap@uchc.edu, or called at (860) 679-2877 and (800) 852-4392 (toll free within Connecticut).