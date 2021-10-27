The happenings of Halloween 2021

As the month of October comes to a close, we are beginning the festivities of a popular North American holiday.

No it is not the celebration of Masahiro Tanaka’s birthday, it is All Hallows’ Eve or as it’s more commonly called — Halloween.

Naturally, with the oncoming of such a highly-esteemed holiday, there are countless events happening around campus.

Starting with what is happening today on campus, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 104 of the Student Union is the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services Fall Fest. At this event, off-campus students just need their ID card for free Dairy Bar ice cream, pumpkin decorating and games. Additionally, representatives from the University of Connecticut and the Town of Mansfield will be present to answer any questions.

Today, the Puerto Rican/Latin American Cultural Center (PRLACC) and the Asian American Cultural Center (AsACC) are hosting the Ghostly Gathering on the fourth floor of the Union from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and learn how the Asian and Latinx communities honor their ancestors, along with a scavenger hunt, culture discussion and of course fun and games.

Students carve pumpkins in the Student Union Room 304 on Tuesday morning. The pumpkin and carving tools were all provided by the union and there will be more opportunities to carve a pumpkin yourself at the SU terrace this Thursday. Photo courtesy of

On Thursday the 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Student Union Terrace there will be pumpkin carving. Here you will aptly be carving pumpkins, which will be featured at Friday’s Pumpkin Fest.

Also on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the UConn Office of Sustainability (OS) and the UConn Residence Hall Association (RHA) are hosting the second annual Haunted HEEP Trail. The Daily Campus was lucky enough to speak with the Senior Sustainability Manager of OS, Patrick McKee, via email.

“We are very excited [to] host the second annual Haunted HEEP haunted trail event with even bigger and better scares than last year!” McKee described. “The haunted tour of the Red Trail of the Hillside Environmental Education Park (HEEP) will take approximately 25 minutes covering about 3/4 mile of winding hiking trail behind the Innovation Partnership Building and ending at the Water Line trail.”

The registration for the event is already at maximum capacity of 500 students, doubling the participation in the event from last year.

“The purpose of this event is to showcase the HEEP as one of UConn’s many natural areas worth visiting to students who have not yet discovered the 165 acre nature preserve and it’s three mile trail network. Whether it be for a quick hike, bike ride, meditation or for research, the HEEP is an open resource to all,” McKee elucidated. “The weather looks like it will cooperate for Thursday, but with all the rain we’re about to get, it will be quite soggy. We encourage guests to wear waterproof shoes or boots if they have them and dress for the weather. There may be extended wait times due to the great turnout, so we kindly ask participants to remain patient and enjoy some refreshments while waiting.”

On Friday, the Student Union will be hosting three premiere events: Trick-or-Treat at the Union from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Husky Halloween and Pumpkin Fest concurrently from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both Trick-or-Treat and Husky Halloween involve venturing around different locations at the Union, where you will be both tricked and treated with sweet snacks. Pumpkin Fest will amaze with a 9-story carved pumpkin, a live DJ and a light art project.

On Saturday the 30th at 6:45 p.m. there will be the Late Night Bus Trip: Rails to the Darkside. Departing via bus to the Connecticut Trolley Museum, students will be spooked and scared by the haunted trails.

Also on Saturday, the Student Union is hosting Halloween with Late Night from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This will continue the trick-or-treating in the Union, but also include psychic readers and a Haunted trailer on Fairfield Way.

Ultimately, the UConn community has much to offer this Halloween season. Whether or not you are a Halloween enthusiast or a Halloween heretic, there is something to enjoy this spooky season.