Life Roundtable: Favorite Halloween treat

In 2015, Reese’s was deemed. the most popular Halloween candy. Made by Hershey in 1928, it made 509.85M in sales that year alone. Olia danilevich/Pexels

Spooky season has been in full swing since the beginning of October, but the Halloween festivities have really ramped up in preparation for Halloweekend. Halloween is a favorite holiday across the country because of the many different ways to celebrate it, from scary movies to carving pumpkins to dressing up. Even people who aren’t as enthusiastic about the holiday have to admit to the brilliance of Halloween candy. The Life section brings back this annual roundtable declaring their favorite Halloween treats.

Esther Ju, SW

Halloween is a weird holiday. Nobody questions why people are suddenly entitled to dress up, ask others for candy and embrace all things spooky and pumpkin-shaped on the last day of October. And I won’t question it either, because I like having an excuse to eat more sweets. Although Halloween isn’t the best holiday, in my opinion (it may possibly be my least favorite), there are two redeeming factors that make it tolerable: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and candy corn.

It’s not exactly an original take, as Reese’s already seems to be the staple Halloween treat everyone is eager to indulge in. Who knew that a saucer-shaped lump of chocolate could have a hold on so many people?

Candy corn, on the other hand, is on the opposite side of the spectrum. It’s one of the most debated sweets of all time, and I’m not sure even those who love it know why they do. To speak for myself, I will readily down a couple hundred, no matter what time of the year it is. While it doesn’t look, feel or even taste edible at times, I still can’t help but defend candy corn as one of my favorite Halloween treats. I illustrate my case through the analogy, “Halloween is to God as candy corn is to Jesus.” Candy corn was sent by the spirit of Halloween to save the world from eternal damnation. And a candy corn-less world is definitely the epitome of hell for me.

Kaylie Sheehan, CC

I’d have to say that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the best Halloween candy of all time. There is truly no comparison to the chocolate and peanut butter combination. To show my love for Reese’s, I actually dressed up as a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for Halloween when I was younger, complete with orange skinny jeans, a brown skirt meant to look like the wrapper and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup T-shirt.

Attending school in New England after growing up in New Jersey, I was confused why people around here pronounce “Reese’s” so differently. People from New England pronounce it “Reese-EES,” while people from New Jersey pronounce it “Reese-IS.” I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Harry Burnett Reese, the inventor of the Reese’s cup, confirms that the correct pronunciation is “Reese-IS.”

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, owned by The Hershey Company, also has an elite marketing team. They often release memorable commercials around holidays and during large events, such as the Super Bowl. Reese’s Pieces were strategically placed in the film E.T. as the alien’s favorite treat because the marketing team was aware that much of their target market would be watching it. Additionally, they release different shapes of Reese’s around occasions when they know candy sales will spike. These shapes include eggs for Easter, trees for Christmas, pumpkins for Halloween and hearts for Valentine’s Day. It is no accident that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups have remained so popular and beloved since the early 20th century.

The blog Daily Burn estimated that a standard pillowcase can hold over 1,600 pieces of candy when fully stuffed. Monstera/Pexels

Shanice Rhule, CC

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays for one reason: the return of candy corn and popcorn balls. (Also the discounted candy on November 1st.)

As a kid, I loved walking into stores with my parents and begging for candy corn. Unfortunately, I don’t think manufacturers ever made fun-size packets for trick-or-treaters. So a regular sized bag, which was probably too much for eight-year-old me, was the way to go. Besides the Halloween aesthetic, the chalky taste is my favorite thing about this candy. A lot of people with bad taste say candy corn is gross, but I have an affinity for foods that taste “dry.”

Plus, they go well with Halloween-themed cupcakes, which is the ultimate plus. (I may buy some after writing this.)

As for popcorn balls, I think they might be a bit obscure. When talking about Halloween, I never really hear people list them as one of their favorites. But I always used to get them during this season, somehow. As a lover of corn and everything to do with it, I always liked the look of an edible sphere made out of popcorn. They’re also really good of course, but insanely messy.