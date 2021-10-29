Women’s Volleyball: The Huskies hit the road again 

The UConn Huskies defeat the DePaul Blue Demons Women’s Volleyball team 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies had a sweeping win in the first two sets of the game before struggling to gain a 28-26 victory in the third set. Photo by Eric Knapp.

Coming off a solid 3-1 record during its recent homestand, the University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team will be hitting the road to play in Cincinnati and Indianapolis this weekend, taking on Xavier and Butler, respectively. Thus far, the Huskies hold a 15-7 overall record, and a 7-3 record in Big East conference play.

Senior Caylee Parker was the star of the show in Sunday’s win over DePaul, notching 14 kills on a .540 hitting percentage. Senior Kennadie Jake-Turner also shined, producing 12 kills on a fantastic .611 hitting percentage.

The Xavier Musketeers have had an up-and-down season with a 10-11 overall record. They come into the weekend on a three-game skid, having only won one set in their last three matches. The Musketeers’ .203 hitting percentage and 1.95 blocks per set both rank towards the bottom of the Big East (ninth), while their 12.2 assists per set, 13.7 kills per set, and 17.45 digs per set rank towards the top at fourth, third, and first, respectively.

This season’s standout performer for Xavier is junior Carrigan O’Reilly, who is third in the conference in hitting percentage (.380) and second in assists per set (9.95). If the Huskies hope to take down their second conference rival in a row, they should try to contain O’Reilly.

The Butler Bulldogs have also had a mediocre season, sitting at a 12-11 overall record. But, they have been hot as of late after carrying a three-game win-streak into Friday and only losing one set in that period. Butler ranks fifth in both hitting percentage (.235) and assists per set (12.09), as well as fourth in both kills per set (13.64) and blocks per set (2.45).

The brightest light for the Bulldogs thus far has been redshirt senior Melody Davidson, whose .386 hitting percentage ranks second in the conference. Davidson has also recorded 3.82 points per set and 3.18 kills per set, both of which rank seventh in the conference.

This trip to the Midwest is the last long-distance excursion the Huskies will make all year. If all goes well, they can return to Storrs having gained some ground on the big dogs at the top of the Big East.