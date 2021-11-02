Tee Time with T: Fore! A new column tees off 

“He does things on a daily basis that only the great players in the world do.”@LHGolf5 battled the windy conditions and emerged victorious @Bermuda_Champ. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2021

Why is golf so underrated? It’s a sport you can play while drinking and from youth through your elder years. I think if people were more exposed to golf, they would have an easier time following it, and thus, develop an interest in the complex game. There are few sports out there that have a never-ending season like golf does, propagating consistent coverage of the sport. That’s where I come in — to bring the latest news right off the tee to The Daily Campus.

To recap the past week in golf, we’ll start with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Still a fairly new tournament, it debuted in 2019 to become a part of the 2020 season and was held this year Oct. 28–31.

This weekend’s winner is Lucas Herbert of Australia. The 25-year-old came into the tournament ready to go. He finished at 15-under 269, winning his first-ever PGA Tour match by just one shot.

“I felt like I grinded really well early and I had the right attitude going into the day that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Herbert said after his first win.

The tournament is held at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda and the weather wasn’t very cooperative, to say the least. The heavy wind and rain sent several players scrambling to come back up after multiple bogeys, in addition to a few double bogeys.

Fellow Australian Danny Lee came second in the tournament. He was ahead Herbert by a single shot for the majority of the match — until he had to take a double-bogey.

The next tournament on the PGA Tour is the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba this upcoming weekend from Thursday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 7. It will be played on El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera, Mexico.

Viktor Hovland is the current defending champion of the World Wide Technology Championship, returning this upcoming weekend to keep his title. He approaches the green with 54 FedEx Cup points and a FedEx Cup ranking of 93, with a 70.908 scoring average.

Vik looks good, but will good be enough to go back-to-back?

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will host its strongest field ever as currently 11 of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are confirmed during its 15th anniversary from Nov. 4-7 at El Camaleón,@mayakoba#WWTatMayakoba @wwt_inc @GolfMayakoba pic.twitter.com/5nkry3Ef2Z — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (@WWTatMayakoba) October 23, 2021

The Norwegian golfer will have to face American golfers Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas to prove himself once again.

Finau comes in with a rank of 164 and 10 FedEx Cup points, likely not an immediate worry for either Hovland or the fellow Americans on the course, but someone to watch out for.

Kopeka has 18 points and ranks 146 for the FedEx Cup, so only slightly better than Finau. This is the part where I say that I’m slightly disappointed, because Mr. Koepka is one of my favorite golfers, and he isn’t playing up to his potential on this tour.

Approaching the tee now is Thomas. This is where things get interesting, and where you should wake up from your golf nap to pay attention.

Ranked at 106 with 43 FedEx Cup points, Thomas looks better than good — he looks great. While these numbers are lower than Hovland’s, I have a lot of faith in Thomas heading into Mexico this weekend.

Starting times have not been released yet, but be sure to catch the tournament all weekend on any golf channel — TV or radio — and check back next week for a recap on the World Wide Technology Championship.

