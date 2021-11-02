This week in national news  

Bolivia’s President Luis Arce speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland’s biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Photo by Yves Herman/Pool via AP

This week, world leaders heightened climate crisis rhetoric at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) , a Southwest Airlines pilot is under investigation for using a divisive conservative phrase and the Supreme Court begins to hear oral arguments regarding the legality of the latest Texas abortion ban.

Leaders at COP26 negotiations increase gravity of rhetoric surrounding climate change

The Associated Press reported Monday that global leaders at the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland increased their use of “doomsday” language when discussing the gravity of climate change. This comes with hopes that climate policy negotiations will now become a priority.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the summit, likened global warming to a “doomsday device,” according to AP.

“Johnson — who is hosting the summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow — likened an ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond: strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it,” AP wrote.

Johnson warned that the generations most likely to feel the aftermath of the climate crisis have not yet even been born, increasing the necessity of fast action.

AP reported that goals for the negotiations include keeping global warming to only 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and for wealthier nations to give financial aid to poorer nations.

“The other goals for the meeting are for rich nations to give poor nations $100 billion a year in climate aid and to reach an agreement to spend half of the money to adapt to worsening climate impacts,” AP reported.

A Southwest pilot currently under investigation for using divisive language during flight

According to National Public Radio , Southwest Airlines has launched an internal investigation looking into a pilot who signed off a flight with the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon” over the speaker.

“With its origins in a NASCAR race in Alabama earlier this month, the phrase ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ has become common in conservative circles as a way of saying ‘F*** Joe Biden.’ It started as a meme that’s now widely spread to Republican members of Congress, and has even been said on the House floor,” NPR said.

Southwest stated that the pilot’s viewpoints do not align with the company as a whole, and does not condone any one employee publicly expressing personal opinions, especially those that perpetuate divisiveness.

Supreme Court begins hearing oral arguments regarding Texas’ abortion ban

Ava Stevenson, 20, left, of Montgomery County, Md., rallies for abortion rights with her mother Jenni Coopersmith, center, outside the Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as arguments are set to begin about abortion by the court, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo.

On Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments to determine the legality of Texas’ latest abortion ban, which seeks to ban abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy, according to CNN.

“Amidst a nationwide firestorm, the Supreme Court agreed to fast-track two appeals brought by a coalition of abortion providers and the Biden administration, signaling that the justices understand the case to be one of the most urgent the court has considered under Chief Justice John Roberts,” CNN wrote.

These arguments come just two months after the 5-4 court decision allowing the ban to go into effect.

The ban does not allow exceptions for rape or incest, according to CNN.

CNN reported that judicial review of the law has been limited specifically to its novel structure. As it stands, the ban allows for civilians to file lawsuits against those who assist a pregnant person in seeking an abortion that is in violation of the Texas law.

“Critics say the law was crafted to shield it from challenges in federal courts and stymie attempts by abortion providers and the government to sue the state and block implementation,” CNN wrote.