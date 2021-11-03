‘Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll’ rolls into Jorgensen next weekend

Screenshot of Neil Berg’s website taken on 11/2/2021

Just in case seeing Pilobolus perform “Big Five OH!” this Friday is not considered enough for Jorgensen aficionados, more of the venue’s fall lineup is scheduled to happen next weekend. In a recent press release, the University of Connecticut’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts was proud to announce the arrival of their next big act: award-winning composer, musician and producer Neil Berg. His performance, titled “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll,” is set for the Jorgensen stage on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

“Berg tells the story of rock & roll not only through the music (with five world class singers backed by a smoking four-piece band), but also through his own narration, sharing fascinating, little-known stories behind rock’s chart-topping songs and legendary artists,” the press release stated.

A celebration of half a century’s worth of one of the most distinctively American musical genres to date, “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll” is an event meant to explore rock and roll’s history. The show itself is entirely family-friendly, and will likely induce many guessing games of which classic rock and roll song is being played. Starting from the genre’s origins in the 1930s, Berg’s performance will take audiences on a five decade journey that ends at the ‘80s arrival of MTV. By paying homage to quintessential artists like Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Billy Joel, the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac (along with so many more), “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll” carries a universal appeal for all audience members.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., an hour before the performance starts. While event and ticket information remains the same for all fall season shows, information about event updates, discounts and livestreaming opportunities can be found on Jorgensen’s website.

“Due to the need for continued flexibility surrounding COVID-19 safety precautions, only Fall 2021 event tickets are currently available for purchase at jorgensen.uconn.edu,” the release read. “All Fall 2021 tickets will be sold as general admission rather than assigned seating. Upon arrival, ushers will assist patrons with finding seats while following necessary social distancing requirements.”

Although performing at venues around the U.S. is a part of Berg’s profession as a musician, it’s far from being his only task. The bio listed on his website is proof of his multi-talented capabilities as a composer and a producer, where his current projects include working with Pulitzer Prize and TONY-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan as the composer/co-lyricist of the HENRY Award-winning musical “THE 12.” Along with being the creator and co-producer of “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll,” Berg also created and co-produced his other concert tour titled “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” which, according to his bio, is “one of the most successful Broadway touring concerts in the United States for the past decade, playing over 100 venues a year on national tour.”

His virtuosic aptitude, paired with an eye for charitability, has additionally made Berg the recipient of numerous awards.

“Neil was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for his artistry and dedication to community service, including helping to raise over $25 million dollars for the homeless youth at Covenant House with his Broadway Concerts,” his website reads. “Neil was also honored with the Distinguished Citizen’s Award, along with Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn, by The Rockland Family Shelter for his efforts on behalf of abused women.”

Tickets for “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll” are now on sale. Prior knowledge on rock and roll is not required, as Neil Berg will tell you all about it.