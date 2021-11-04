Roundtable: Which conference should UConn football move to?

UConn loses to Middle Tennessee 44-13 making their record 1-8 on October 22nd, 2021. UConn will next play Clemson on November 13th, 2021 at Clemson. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

With FBS schools across the country like Houston, Cincinnati, Texas and Oklahoma planning to switch conferences recently, the sports writers at the Daily Campus decided to do a fun experiment by answering this question: Which conference should UConn football move to? The program previously had ties to a Conference USA move but is now leaning toward staying independent. However, we are picking which conference would be right for the program’s future, assuming every conference would accept the lowly program with open arms and the team didn’t want to remain independent. Our team of writers have their takes:

Northeast Conference

Let’s be real here. UConn is plain and simply going to have trouble winning in most conferences that aren’t the Northeast Conference. As many of you might imagine, I’m hungry for wins and it would be reasonable to assume that many of the players are too. In this bottom-tier FCS conference environment, the Huskies would be well-positioned to get some victories and win the conference. This is supported by the Sagarin Computer rankings, which place UConn in first place in the conference if they were to join. Better yet, this conference makes more sense geographically than any other potential conference. The footprint is securely in the Mid-Atlantic and New England area and even features two Connecticut opponents in Sacred Heart University and Central Connecticut State University. Given their current level of football and location, the Northeast Conference feels like a clear option for the Huskies.

Atlantic Coastal Conference

I want to focus on the University of Connecticut Huskies as a whole. Right now, football is being represented mainly by No. 10 Wake Forest (the team that also fields fellow high school football member Matt Gulbin). By adding us, ACC football could have more than one ranked team at this point in the season, whether that goes to someone like Boston College or Clemson, who we play on November 13. The main reason the Huskies should go to the ACC is because of basketball. Historically, this has been the conference for college hoops, whether it is Duke or UNC running the table just about every season. By adding the Huskies, UConn hoops would have outstanding rivalries against schools like UNC and Duke (Men’s basketball) as well as Louisville and Notre Dame (women’s basketball). Also, don’t forget about the memories we could make in both soccer and baseball as well. If Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Miami moved from the Big East to the ACC, then why shouldn’t we?

Mountain West

Full disclosure: my original choice was the ACC and I’m fully aware that we are not west of the mountains, but I got thinking and honestly, UConn Football could really have a place out west. University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors’ depth isn’t very far off from UConn’s, and that was my one wish when the team went independent–to play on the islands. That dream has yet to be fulfilled, but I’ll always believe that it would be a great matchup. I know we already played Fresno State and it was, by definition, a nightmare game. However, I do believe that the Huskies have come a long way since the beginning of the season under the direction of interim head coach Lou Spanos. Would UConn win if there was a rematch? Or if it was played at The Rent? Truthfully, I don’t know, but what I do know is that UConn would not leave the game scoreless. A more positive memory took place at The Rent when UConn hosted the Wyoming Cowboys and led the entire game, only to lose by two points. Not two touchdowns, but two individual points. The final 2-point conversion was no good, and failed to tie the game and force an overtime. Nonetheless, Huskies fans were proud of the team’s performance and that loss was heartbreaking solely because of how well UConn played. Should UConn join the Mountain West Conference, we would be in for more close games like that and UConn Football would revive itself as a spectator sport. The Huskies would really hold their own and perhaps get a chance to warm up from the cold, Storrs winds.