Season three of ‘You’ may be the best season yet

Netflix’s favorite stalker is back and better than ever. Just when you thought the lovestruck serial killer from Brooklyn was done after taking on the City of Angels, he is back, this time with an accomplice, in the sunny suburbs of California. “You” season three follows the Quinn-Goldberg family in the affluent community of Madre Linda, with series regulars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reprising their roles as Joe and Love. As the second season finale revealed, Quinn was indeed pregnant, so the family’s move to the suburbs includes newborn baby boy, Henry Forty Quinn-Goldberg.

Just when you thought Joe had finally found his soulmate in the arms of the equally-psychotic Love, Joe quickly finds a new obsession in the crowds of his new hometown. Madre Linda provides a whole host of new characters, some good, some not so good and all of which satirizing the suburban lifestyle in California (and to be honest, everywhere else).

Perhaps that is what makes this season so much more engaging. As a product of the Connecticut suburbs, this season felt far more symbolic of the suburban lifestyle and the characters that accompany this, rather than the very location specific plot aspects of seasons one and two.

Mommy-blogger and middle-aged influencer Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) and fitness guru Cary Conrad (Travis Van Winkle) are the quintessential “Keeping Up With the Joneses” for the 21st century. The fact that viewers have a pretty good idea of who these characters are and what they represent, character development is half-baked at the start of the show, leaving plenty of time to add to their characterizations as the season progresses. In this way, “You” seeks to expose the intimate details and well-kept secrets of the archetypal stock characters one would traditionally find in a suburban satire, ultimately creating a more interesting storyline.

On the note of carnage, the death count and number of basement prisoners has increased exponentially as now two murderers terrorize the small town. Each new victim of the Quinn-Goldberg family is another domino in the intricate web that the pair spins that puts them deeper and deeper into trouble.

My overall impression of season three is that it is incredibly thrilling. You are left constantly wondering what’s going to happen next and who’s going to kill who. Love and Joe are presented in a light that mirrors each other’s actions as equally bad, but not necessarily equally wrong. Although the reasons Joe kills are immoral they are somewhat more practical than the reasons Love does. For example, Love goes on a killing spree because she feels insecure, particularly with the state of her marriage.

Clearly, Love and Joe’s love language is violence. Love’s impulsiveness results in their need to constantly clean up the many messes she makes, all in a moment’s notice, making it that much more difficult to provide a stable upbringing for baby Henry (who Quinn’s mother believes is a reincarnation of her deceased son but we won’t go into that).

This season of ‘You’ was far more inclusive, featuring a fairly diverse cast, ironically while being set in the affluent suburbs of Northern California. It features several LGBTQIA+ characters, interracial relationships and polyamory. Even one of the episodes titled “Missing White Woman’s Syndrome” sheds light on the disproportionate amount of media coverage white women receive when they go missing as opposed to BIPOC women.

Overall, season three of “You” is one of the best yet, keeping true to the ominous tone that we were first drawn in to, while being far less predictable that one would expect for a third season. The finale sets up a possible fourth season perfectly, and my obsession with “You” has been reaffirmed despite a lackluster season two. “You,” in all it’s terrifying and gory glory, has proven once again that it is one of Netflix’s top series, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Rating: 4.5/5