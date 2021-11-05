UConn offers new human rights course 

The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center, a large part of UConn’s Human Rights program, is well known for being an important Human Rights research building. The new course, HRTS 3540: Topics in Human Rights Practice, fall in line with this by teaching students about the research process. Photo by Eric Wang/Stock Photo.

This semester, the University of Connecticut introduced a new course: HRTS 3540: Research Practicum, or Topics in Human Rights Practice, which explores human rights topics through a research lens.

According to UConn’s online course catalog, this course is currently available via in-person instruction and requires instructor consent for enrollment.

The Dodd Center for Human Rights sent out an overview of the class and resources for students with questions. The description states the course is “designed to provide students hands-on research experience related to the study of human rights.”

The class will introduce topics such as the scientific method, data analysis and research design pertaining to human rights. It will also include a number of research projects led by instructors.

Michael Rubin, an assistant research professor at UConn’s Human Rights Institute and one of the instructors of the course, answered questions about the content of HRTS 3540 via an email interview. Rubin described how this course stands out from others in the catalog.

“This course is distinct from others in its focus on data collection in addition to the skills to analyze and interpret data,” Rubin said. “Students will apply the skills learned in class by contributing to active research projects centered on human rights issues led by faculty members.”

Lastly, Rubin mentioned the class does not require any specific prerequisites.

“The best way for students to prepare is to start reading the news, reports and academic research on human rights and political issues that draw upon analysis of data to support their claims,” Rubin said. “Thinking critically about the evidence presented is a great way to start developing research skills and data literacy.”