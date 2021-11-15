Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds star in Netflix’s newest film “Red Notice”

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Need I say more? This past Friday, Netflix released their newest action-comedy film, “Red Notice,” and I can’t say enough good things. I’m always skeptical about Netflix originals, but as soon as I saw the cast, I knew it was a must-watch.

The film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, centers around an international heist. Inspector Urvsahi Das (Ritu Arya) is handed the task of catching the world’s most wanted art thief, which quickly proves itself harder than initially thought. The plot revolves around finding Cleopatra’s hidden golden eggs, all worth over $100 million. The quest to catch the eggs without getting caught forces The Bishop (Gal Gadot), Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) to travel across the globe with people they may not have originally planned for.

While I wouldn’t dare compare “Red Notice” to a James Bond film, it definitely holds its own in my opinion. The first half of the film introduced the heist, which I found to be a bit longer than needed; however, I was on the edge of my seat during the entire second half. It’s worth noting that my massive girl crush for Gadot is also a massive factor contributing to the pleasant viewing experience. Not only is she drop-dead stunning (I mean, look at her), she truly embodies the powerhouse female role. Whenever I’m watching Gadot, I secretly store in my head all of her different moves, so that I can attempt to recreate them in my living room. Highly unlikely, but worth the shot.

The one problem I had throughout the film was the unrealistic nature of certain scenes, which, according to my boyfriend, is “expected.” There was one specific scene involving a helicopter (I won’t spoil it) that was just way too lucky for it to seem realistic, which I found frustrating. In these moments the film lost its pizzazz. The general idea of what was going to happen became predictable, and that’s no fun.

With that being said, I will say there are several plot twists that took me completely by surprise. Obviously I can’t share details, but I was appreciative of the twists and turns that took place within the plot regarding the characters and their relationships with each other. While it started off rocky, the bond between Booth and Hartley was endearing. Hartley took on the macho role (as expected for Johnson), while Booth provided the brains behind the plan.

The film ended with a scene in Paris, leaving me to wonder if they’re going to make a sequel. Is this going to be some James Bond-esque movie series, or will they leave it at just “Red Notice?” I guess we’ll find out after the public speaks and shares their thoughts. If you’re interested in an adventure-packed and funny film, I would recommend hopping onto Netflix and tuning in. Worst comes to worst, you can just be immersed in Gadot’s amazingness for two hours.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars