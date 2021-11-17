The preeminent winter occasion: Jorgensen’s Boston Pops holiday concert

As the wintry season comes near and the time of holidays approaches, such festive music starts to carol in the air. One preeminent player of those tunes is the world-renowned Boston Pops orchestra. Based out of the capital of Massachusetts, the Pops are one of the finest and most highly regarded orchestral groups, with their songs earning critical acclaim and popularity among instrumental groups.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the orchestra will be filling the rows of our very own Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts with their annual holiday concert.

To preview this exciting event, The Daily Campus was lucky enough to speak with the Director of Jorgensen, Rodney Rock, via email.

“The Boston Pops holiday concert has become our most popular, annual holiday event at Jorgensen,” Rock elucidated. “This December marks the 14th time they have performed on the Jorgensen stage. With few exceptions, they have performed at Jorgensen on the first Saturday of December and it is simply the best way to kick off the holiday season in Connecticut!”

And popular it is, as the concert is close to selling out on Jorgensen’s website, still more than two weeks away from the performance.

“For many Jorgensen patrons, the Pops holiday concert has become an annual tradition,” Rock explained. “We also get many UConn students, particularly seniors going into their final semester, who grab tickets. It’s always a fun evening with some surprises and it just seems to set the mood for the upcoming holiday season.”

Though this is a fun, joyous evening, Director Rock also points out that there is a deeper, more emotional connection that audiences have with these classic tunes.

“I think UConn students, like so many other patrons attending the Pops concert, revel in the joyous sounds of familiar music,” Rock described. “But it also takes them back to their childhood and all those memories of Christmas past with their families. In general, UConn seniors seem to get misty eyed. I think they realize they are about to graduate and go out into the real world. It’s a little scary for them, and they start to realize this sense that their childhood is a thing of the past. Sad, but sweet at the same time.”

That nostalgic feeling will be on full display on Dec. 4, as the Keith Lockhart-helmed orchestra promises to play all of your favorite classical and popular holiday songs.

Even Director Rock himself is full of anticipation awaiting this year’s performance from the Boston-based orchestra.

“I’m just like all those students and audience members who are drawn into the memorable music and memories you relive.” Rock said. “It’s good old fashioned fun, and it connects us to some of the best times of our lives.”

For tickets to the Boston Pops holiday concert on Saturday, December 4th, please visit jorgensen.uconn.edu for more information and ticket availability.

Additionally, for UConn students, a limited number of free rush tickets for all Jorgensen events can be acquired by emailing the box office (jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu) between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. the morning of December 4th.