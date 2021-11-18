Virtual Off-Campus Housing Fair informs students of various housing options

12/7/2016 Photos of The Oaks on the Square Apartment buildings from Wednesday evening. Apparently the Oaks are having issues with wifi and renters are not happy. The Oaks are the most popular destinations for students looking at off-campus housing as it’s the closest to campus. File photo/The Daily Campus

Looking to move off campus? Are you sick of the dormitory life? Luckily for you, there are numerous options to choose from when deciding where to move. On Wednesday, the University of Connecticut Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services virtually hosted its annual Off-Campus Housing Fair. Students were able to chat with representatives from each location to discover which is the best fit for them.

One of the most popular destinations for off-campus students is The Oaks on the Square Apartments, located in downtown Storrs. These apartments, which are relatively new, offer studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. While they are the most expensive option, residents are paying for quality, and most importantly, for location. The Oaks are essentially right off campus. Residents are able to walk onto campus in a matter of minutes, a convenient and rare bonus.

“Within the apartment you are going to get internet, water, sewage,” said Oaks employee Matt Robidoux. “In the winter you can crank up the heat and not have to worry about paying for gas because we do include it, and same with the hot water.”

In terms of laundry, washer and dryer units are included in each unit, as well as garbage rooms that are located on each floor. If you’re a fitness junkie, a 24-hour gym is also included in the complex, along with a yoga studio that can be used by any resident. If you’re looking for a quiet space to work, their Business Center includes four desktops, a printer and a few tables.

If you’re in search for a fully-furnished apartment, Meadowbrook Gardens apartments are located in Mansfield Center.

“We’re about 10 minutes away from campus,” said employee Lauren Montgomery. “We come fully furnished, all utilities are included except for electricity; we have community amenities such as a fitness center, private study rooms with free printing, a game room and we also have a free private shuttle to and from the UConn campus.”

A one-bedroom, one-bath apartment at Meadowbrook Gardens comes to about $1,900, and a three-bedroom, three-bath can range from $1,055 to $1,070 per bedroom. If you’re a pet lover like me, your furry friend is allowed to come live with you according to the lease website.

For a more affordable option, Eagle Court Apartments are the way to go. Employee Justin France lets us in on their slogan: “Everything is included in your lease.”

“All utilities, all furnishings, all expenses are included for roughly $730 a month,” he said. “We are located on South Eagleville Road, right near [the] Mansfield Fire Department.”

To get even more specific, “utilities” includes cable, electricity, gas, heat, trash removal, water and sewer. Amenities include air conditioning, broadband internet access, cable or satellite, exterior lighting, heating, and laundry access with a washer/dryer in-unit. To get in touch with Eagle Court Apartments, call 860-558-3950.

If you’re on the search for something that is a bit farther from the hustle and bustle of UConn’s campus, yet still not too far, Norwegian Wood Apartments is the perfect in-between.

“The best thing about our property is we’re within 10 minutes of campus, but we’re not right on campus,” said employee Tracy French. “For the upperclassmen that are starting internships, it’s a little quieter than being on campus, but still close enough for you to enjoy the opportunities campus allows.”

Norwegian Wood Apartments are located in Tolland, which is only a 20 minute drive from downtown Hartford. Apartments feature air conditioning, exterior lighting, heating, a dishwasher, and a laundry facility. While these apartments are immersed in nature, it is not the place for furry friends as pets are not allowed. The cost for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment ranges from $895-1,050 and a two-bedroom, one-bath ranges from $1,045-1,225. If you’re looking for a unit for the spring semester, all layouts are currently available.

Aside from the locations listed above, there are also other numerous options, including the Colonial Townhouse Apartments, Carriage House Townhomes, Celeron Apartments and Orchard Acres Apartments. If you would like to learn more, click here.