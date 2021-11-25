UConn Football closes out last road game with another loss

On Saturday, the University of Connecticut football team closed out their last road game of the season in Florida. They faced off against the University of Central Florida Knights in their second-to-last game of the season, a 17-49 loss that will see them return to Connecticut with just one win.

The Huskies have not had a good season. Their last road trip of the year, a series at Clemson followed by the one at UCF, has seen them score 24 points while giving up 93. That’s been the story of the season for the Huskies, who have struggled to score while struggling to stop their opponents. This season, they’ve scored an average of just over fifteen points per game while allowing upwards of 37.

On Saturday, the Huskies went with quarterback Steven Krajewski, a change from the Clemson game where they started Jack Zergiotis again. This change continued the season’s trend of fluctuation between the two quarterbacks, as Krajewski played the entirety of Saturday’s affair.

He threw for 174 yards on 18 competitions in 42 attempts, with three interceptions and no touchdowns in the air. He did have a single touchdown with his legs, a one-yard play in the third quarter that scored some of the Huskies’ only points in the game. His primary receiver was Jay Rose, who had ten receptions for 89 yards in what was his second best game of the season.

UCF rallied behind quarterback Mikey Keene, who had a very good day. Keene threw for 208 yards with two touchdowns in the air, and added 38 yards and a third touchdown with his legs.

Wide Receiver Brandon Johnson was Keene’s primary target. Johnson, a redshirt senior, caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in the beatdown of the Huskies. His teammate, Ryan O’Keefe had one of the highlights of the game; the wide receiver who caught for 50 yards also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.

It was perhaps a good summary of the UConn season that a wide receiver playing for the other guys threw more touchdowns than their quarterback. The news that the Huskies will be playing under head coach Jim Mora next year has not seemed to rally the program, which now returns home for what will be their final contest of the 2020-2021 season: a date with Houston.

While Clemson was the big name coming into this season for the Huskies, Houston is probably a better team. They were ranked 23rd coming into last weekend with a 9-1 record and a nine game winning streak. Their only loss this season was a seventeen point defeat in the opening game of the season by Texas Tech. Their streak continued over the weekend, when they beat Memphis 31-13/

Now, they’re set to face off against the Huskies in a thanksgiving weekend matchup. The game will be played on Saturday, November 27th at noon at Rentschler Field.