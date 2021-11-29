Women’s Hockey: Huskies blow out Sacred Heart, lose close one to Quinnipiac 

This weekend, UConn women’s hockey hosted the Nutmeg Classic, an event including Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac and Yale.

UConn came into Friday’s game against Sacred Heart without a win in over two weeks. That streak came to a resounding end, as the Huskies won 6-1 over the Pioneers.

Forward Danielle Fox started the scoring off early in the first period with a goal less than a minute into the game, assisted by Viki Harkness and Ainsley Svetek. UConn then went up 2-0 at the seven-minute mark with a goal from forward Jada Habisch, assisted by Harkness and Fox.

Sacred Heart’s only sign of life during the game came at the beginning of the second period, with defensewoman Kennedy Spiering’s unassisted score bringing the game within one. After this, the Huskies took off in the second, scoring three goals. The first came six minutes after Spiering’s, with forward Summer-Rae Dobson, assisted by Morgan Wabick and Claire Peterson, putting UConn up 3-1. Next came Habisch’s second goal of the game, again with assists from Harkness and Fox. Only a mere nine seconds after Habisch made it 4-1, forward Danika Pasqua added another one, assisted by Kate Klassen and Coryn Tormala.

Scoring calmed down in the third period, but there was still time for Habisch to complete the hat trick, with all three goals being assisted by Fox and Harkness. In the end, UConn outshot Sacred Heart 42-9, taking the decisive victory.

On the second day of the Nutmeg Classic, the Huskies faced off against Quinnipiac, taking a back-and-forth affair all the way to the third quarter but falling just short at the end.

The first period almost went fully scoreless, but Quinnipiac forward Sophie Urban, assisted by Ann-Frederik Naud, scored with a minute left.

UConn responded five minutes into the second period with a game-tying goal from forward Natalie Snodgrass, with an assist by Peterson. Three minutes later, forward Taylor House scored to give Quinnipiac the 2-1 lead.

The game was tied once again, this time on a Morgan Wabick goal assisted by Snodgrass, 10 minutes into the third period. Less than a minute later, Quinnipiac forward Nina Steigauf would put the nail in the coffin as the Bobcats would go on to win 3-2.

The Huskies continued their aggression from the first game into the second, and still outshot Quinnipiac 26-21 despite the loss.

At the end of the Nutmeg Classic, UConn went 1-1, Quinnipiac went 2-0, Yale went 1-1 and Sacred Heart went 0-2.

After the weekend, UConn’s total record is currently 12-4-2, with an in-conference record of 6-3-2. The Nutmeg Classic did not include any games for UConn within the Hockey East conference, but these were also the last non-conference games of the season. The Huskies have 16 games left to play in the regular season, all of which will be in-conference. That portion of the season will be starting with two games against Holy Cross this upcoming weekend.