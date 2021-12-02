UConn graduate student killed in fatal car accident on Tuesday night

A vigil is held at the intersection of South Eagleville road and Eastwood road the day after UConn graduate student Nhuong Nguyen was struck by a vehicle and passed away from his injuries. Personal notes, flowers, and candles were placed in a circle by grieving members of the community. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

A University of Connecticut graduate student was struck by a driver when walking on a crosswalk on South Eagleville Road on Tuesday night, according to state police.

The student, Nhuong Nguyen, was transported to Windham Hospital. He later died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the collision, according to state police.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to police.

UConn released a statement following news of his death.

“Nhuong was a talented researcher who was pursuing his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering in the UConn School of Engineering,” University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. “The University has been in contact with his family in Vietnam and will reach out to his friends, classmates and faculty colleagues to offer support.”

UConn offered support to friends and family of Nguyen.

“We send our sincere condolences to all who have been affected by this tragic incident and join Nhuong’s family and friends in grieving his passing,” Reitz added.

This case is currently under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the collision can contact Troop C at 860-896-3200 Ext. 8029 with any information, state police said.