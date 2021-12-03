Men’s Soccer: Coaching legend Ray Reid to retire after 25 seasons 

The Huskies lose a heated game to Xavier Univeristy 1-2 during a rainy evening in Morrone Stadium, Oct. 30, 2021. UConn fought extremely hard to bring the game back after giving up a goal early on in the game, but in the end it was not enough. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom.

The UConn men’s soccer head coach Ray Reid has announced his retirement effective immediately, as first reported by UConn Athletics.

In 25 years as head coach of the Huskies, Reid went 318-139-65, winning 61% of his matches. Reid led the Huskies to the 2000 national title, 18 NCAA tournament appearances, nine Big East Regular Season titles, four Big East Tournament titles and seven NCAA quarterfinal appearances.

Reid’s Huskies were dominant both in the regular season and the post-season. During his tenure, the Huskies went 24-12-7 in NCAA Tournament play, which includes going 2-1 between the 1999 and 2000 College Cups.

Following a collegiate career which saw him become a three-year starter and two-year captain for Southern Connecticut State, Reid went into the coaching universe. He started as an assistant to Bob Dikranian at SoCon from 1983-1988 with a national title in 1987 to boot. In 1989, he was named as the successor and that’s when things took off.

Reid led the Owls to national titles in 1990, 1992, and 1995 and a No. 1 ranking in NCAA-Division II rankings in 1996 at the end of the season. Reid finished his SoCon career with a record of 132-10-14.

Over his entire coaching career, Reid won 457 games, the second-most all-time among all coaches at four-year institutions who coached five or more years in Division I soccer. In total, Reid was also a four-time national champion and four-time National Coach of the Year.

Reid turned players into professionals in Storrs. 17 of his players were All-Americans, six of whom were First Team All-Americans. 46 of his players went on to be drafted into Major League Soccer, 16 of whom were first-round picks.

The Huskies produced three first overall picks in the MLS superdraft during his time: Chris Gbandi (2002), two-time Goaltender of the Year Andre Blake (2014) and Cyle Larin (2015). The selections of Blake and Larin mark the only time in which a school has produced a first overall pick in back-to-back seasons.

Most recently, Reid coached freshman midfielder Mateo Leveque to the 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year award and to a spot on the All-Big East Third Team. Reid and his team drove attendance at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium, with the Huskies finishing No. 1 in regular season attendance in 2021.

Despite the average records of the men’s soccer team the past few seasons, that was not a factor in his retirement. In a press statement released by Reid, he cited how his “mother and father continue to experience health challenges and I want to be there for them as much as possible.” Reid took a personal leave of absence back in March during the abridged 2021 spring season, leaving the head coaching position to associate head coach Mike Miller.

“Reid is synonymous with UConn men’s soccer and the program’s tremendous achievements over the last 25 years can be directly attributed to coach Reid’s dedication, expertise and passion.” Athletic Director David Benedict said. “He has made a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of student-athletes, and I wish he and his family all my best.”

With no successor named from within the program, the national search for a new head coach will commence immediately.

“UConn Nation has always been good to me and our student-athletes,” Reid said in his outgoing statement. “I want to thank everyone, including administrators, support staff and facilities staff, who have worked tirelessly to benefit UConn men’s soccer.”