UConn women’s hockey outscores Holy Cross 8-1 en route to weekend sweep

The Huskies sweep Holy Cross 4-0, capturing a win on Dec. 3 at the Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs. The victory improves the record of the UConn women’s ice hockey team to 13-4-2 on the season. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/The Daily Campus

Returning to conference play after last weekend’s Nutmeg Classic, the Huskies kicked off the rest of their season in spectacular fashion, delivering two losses to Holy Cross, one at home and one on the road.

UConn started off the weekend in Storrs on Friday night against Holy Cross, defeating them 4-0. Defensewoman Claire Peterson kicked off the scoring six minutes into the first period with an unassisted goal to put the Huskies up 1-0.

In the second period, UConn took a 2-0 lead two minutes in off a goal from forward Kathryn Stockdale, assisted by forward Amy Landry and defensewoman Alex-Anne Boyer. This lead was added to once more in the period with a score from forward Jada Habisch, with assists by forwards Viki Harkness and Danielle Fox.

The Huskies took a 3-0 lead into the third period, but weren’t done there. With six minutes remaining in the game Landry added one more, assisted by Stockdale and forward Kate Thurman.

Both goalkeepers, Megan Warrener for UConn and Jada Brenon for Holy Cross, played all 60 minutes of the game, with Warrener making 18 saves and Brenon making 24. While Brenon made more saves than Warrener, she simply had more opportunities, as the Huskies outshot the Crusaders 28-18.

Saturday night brought much of the same as the two teams travelled to Worcester, Mass. for a Holy Cross home game. The Crusaders managed to get one into the goal this time, but the Huskies’ offense continued to fire on all cylinders, as UConn won the second game 4-1.

The first period was quiet on the scoring front for most of the time, but the silence was broken by Holy Cross forward Darci Johal with three minutes remaining, with defensewoman Grace Johnson picking up the assist.

The 0-1 score persisted until halfway into the second period, when UConn forward Summer-Rae Dobson tied it up. Peterson and forward Natalie Snodgrass were there for the assist. The tie lasted almost to the end of the period, but UConn found themselves on the power play after a penalty charged to Holy Cross forward Bryn Saarela with less than a minute remaining. With less than a second remaining in the power play, UConn defensewoman Taylor Wabick found the net to put UConn in the lead for the first time in the game, assisted by Harkness and Dobson.

In the third period, the Huskies ran away with it again. Only a minute into the third, Dobson scored her second of the game with an assist from forward Morgan Wabick. The score remained at 3-1 until less than a minute remained, when Habisch put the nail in the coffin to put UConn up 4-1, assisted by Peterson and defensewoman Kaitlyn Yearwood.

Megan Warrener played all sixty minutes once more for the Huskies, making a total of 25 saves on Saturday, while the Crusaders had Madison Beck in the net, who made 32 saves total. Once more, UConn outshot Holy Cross by 10, this time 36-26.

With these two victories, UConn is now 8-3-2 in conference play, and 14-4-2 overall, with 14 more games to play in the season. All of these games will be against Hockey East conference opponents, happening after the Huskies get a month break. UConn’s next game will take place on Jan. 7 against the University of Vermont, as they play a weekend series in Burlington.