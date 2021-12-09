Mansfield teacher awarded CT’s teacher of the year

Kim King won the CT teacher of the year. Read more about how he accomplished that goal in this article. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Connecticut announced their 2022 teacher of the year: Mansfield art teacher, Kim King.

King is an art teacher at both the Southeast Elementary School and the Annie E. Vinton School. She teaches Pre-K to 4th grade students and has been teaching for the last six years in the town of Mansfield, according to Eyewitness News 3.

Charlene Russell-Tucker, Conn. education commissioner, Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials delivered the news of the award to King.

“Ms. King embodies so many of the qualities that delivers success in our schools, and her colleagues in Mansfield Public Schools have been singing her praises,” Lamont said.

The Conn. teacher of the year program was started in 1952 and has continued to award a teacher from the state every year since then, according to CT.gov. Russell-Tucker said she was pleased to announce the award to King after being able to recognize her mission within her position and appreciation for her students.

“Her students are privileged to learn under the guidance of not only such a talented artist and educator, but a lifelong learner who demonstrates the very love for discovery that we hope to instill in our students,” Russell-Tucker said Eyewitness News 3.

The program allows teachers across the states to have incentive to perform well and continue to maintain high standards of teaching in Connecticut. To be eligible for the award, nominees must submit an application, teach with a Conn. certificate with an endorsement and work with their students directly at least half of the time, according to CT.gov.

Lauren Rodriguez, the principal of Southeast Elementary School, said she was pleased to represent King and her award after seeing first-hand how she is able to work and connect with her students in the classroom.

“Our children love her because they know how much she cares about them. They also trust that she will help them create their best work – work that shows students’ individuality and creative spark,” Rodriguez said to Eyewitness 3 News. “This is one of the many reasons we value and support the arts in our schools.”

The Conn. teacher of the year award is highly praised due to the number of applications and selection process.

Lamont said receiving this award is a great accomplishment and shows the excellence of each recipient as well as their ability to connect with students and excel at their job.

“We owe so much of the success that happens in our communities to the generous teachers who have dedicated themselves to this noble profession,” Lamont said. “I thank Ms. King and every teacher in Connecticut for what they provide our schools each and every day.”