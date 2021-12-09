Roundtable: Which UConn Basketball player has the best shoe game?

It’s time to answer a very important question brought up among our basketball beat writers and at our weekly sports meetings: Which UConn Basketball player has the best shoe game? Basketball and sneakers go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that there are quite a few sneakerheads among both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The most notable one is probably Paige Bueckers, the phenom sophomore who recently inked a NIL deal with secondary marketplace StockX and consistently flexes heat like her Jordan 1 University Blues and Jordan 3 Laser Oranges. There are quite a few sleeper picks, though, and our team of writers have their takes:

Evan Rodriguez

Staff Writer

Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin

While many of the players on both basketball teams have great shoe game, my pick is Tyrese Martin. Even while the elite forward has been on the sidelines, that injury has not stopped him from showing off an impressive shoe catalog. As I have covered the games for the men’s team, Martin is the clear standout amongst his teammates as much of the team chooses to wear a variety of the same shoe, the Nike x Sacai Vaporwaffle. The only true competitor on the women’s team that rivals Martin’s shoe game is Paige Bueckers, and I believe that Martin still beats her out even with Bueckers’ new contract with shoe resell site StockX. My favorite pair that Martin has shown off this season is the Jordan 1 “Rookie of the Year,” a dark gold version of the iconic basketball sneaker. He stands out from his teammates and the women’s team with a diverse set of elite shoes that complements his strong play on the court.

Cole Stefan

Staff Writer

Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson

Before I even begin to state my case, I don’t pay enough attention to the drippy shoe game that each player has. Therefore, I’m going with the shoe game that leads to the most height, and that easily belongs to Andre Jackson. Jackson is one of the most lethal dunkers in the country, with enough hammer power to put a nail into two layers of plywood. Whatever shoes he puts on, he’s going to bounce in them. There are two things that happen when he goes for the dunk against the competition. First, his shoes get wings, which means he either drank a Red Bull or the shoes hail from Mount Olympus. Secondly, as the opposition gets dunked on, they have the opportunity to say, “nice kicks Andre,” before he simply replies with, “What are those?” in reference to the opposition’s slides for kicks. Simply put, I’m surprised the hardwood hasn’t taken any damage because Jackson has some fire shoes that can pound the ground. It’s the shoe game that gives him his remarkable dunks.

Jonathan Synott

Associate Sports Editor

Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers

Sure, I’ll take the logical answer. Bueckers, an all world talent, has been flexing on us since before she arrived at the Basketball Capital of the World. Some of her more notable sneakers include the classic Nike Dunk Low “Zebra,” Jordan 1 “Fearless” and the classic Nike x Ben and Jerry’s SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” New partnerships with both StockX and Gatorade have supplied her with some new heat like Jordan 11 Concords and Gatorade Jordan 1s, so expect her dominance over the shoe game competition to only increase. Bueckers drips so hard that she even does so when she’s in a boot, flashing some Yeezy 700s on only one foot back in June. The only question about her shoe game is what heat she’s going to pull out of her closet next.

Stratton Stave

Campus Correspondent

RJ Cole

RJ Cole

One of the most underrated in the conversation, RJ Cole has recently been playing in the Nike Kyrie 4 Lows in the navy UConn player exclusive colorway. Although not as flashy as some of his teammates’ shoes, the UConn personalization on the Kyries, including the husky logo on the tongue, provides a serviceable amount of drip. Aside from looking great, the shoes have certainly boosted his production on the court, with the graduate floor general leading the team in points and assists. This shoe is a popular choice for the players, as it is one that is provided by the university, but Cole wears them best. Off the court, Cole has been spotted rocking the Jordan 12 Indigos, Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows and the Adidas Yeezy Zebra 350s. The mix of on court and off court style puts Cole well into the conversation.