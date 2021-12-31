UConn delays residential student move-in, elects for remote classes at beginning of spring semester

In an email to the University of Connecticut community on Thursday night, Interim President Andrew Agwunobi announced that residential student move-in will be pushed back and the first two weeks of classes will be held remotely following winter break.

Agwunobi’s email, as well as a message to students published in UConn Today, cite protecting the health and safety of the UConn community in the evolving COVID-19 as the reasoning for the decision.

Students that live on-campus will move in over the weekend of Jan. 29 instead of Jan. 15, but classes will resume as planned on Jan. 18 in a remote format. The announcement says that the university asks that students take extra caution to avoid COVID-19 exposure during this remote learning period so that the university can eventually welcome back a healthy population.

Residential students who wish to request approval for housing from Jan. 15-29 may do so via instructions that will be sent out Jan. 3, and all international students with demonstrated housing insecurity will be approved for housing.

Students that do return to campus on Jan. 15 will abide by the rules of a red restriction level, a level of activity defined by the university that includes closing in-person use of the Rec Center and limited dining. If students do not return to campus they will receive a credit equal to two weeks-worth of the overall cost of the housing and dining fee for the semester.

Additionally, the university will soon announce that vaccine booster shots will be required for all eligible students, the email and announcement say.

Agwunobi’s email states that the decision is subject to further change based on the course of the pandemic.

University leadership plans to conduct an online town hall meeting at a to-be-determined time for students, faculty and staff to answer questions regarding the changes.