A rundown of what is/isn’t open for the first two weeks of the semester

In an email sent to University of Connecticut students on Friday, Dec. 14, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty announced that all campuses will open in red, the highest level of the color-coded system developed by Student Affairs. Campuses will remain in red for the duration of the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester.

According to the non-academic gathering guidelines for UConn campuses, no large indoor gatherings are permitted and room capacity is limited, meaning campus facilities will have limited and irregular hours until the expected return of in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 31.

For students approved to live in on campus housing for the first two weeks, the South, Northwest and Whitney dining halls will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Select retail locations such as Market Cafe, Up & Atom Cafe, Union Street Market, the C-Store and One Plate, Two Plates are also open during the two-week online period. Hours for the dining halls and retail locations can be found on the UConn Dining Services website.

Students with meal plans who are living off campus will also be able to access the dining halls open during the online period, according to Dining Services.

The Student Union will not be open for large in-person events or meetings to take place but will have limited dining and seating available. Weekday hours are 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., with varying hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Regular hours resume Saturday, Jan. 29. More information can be found on the Student Union website.

The Recreation Center will be closed for the semester’s first two weeks, opening on Monday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. However, virtual fitness classes will be offered via Instagram Live from Jan. 18-28.

All study spaces, group studies, research carrels and meeting and event spaces in Homer Babbidge Library will be closed to the public through Jan. 30, according to the library’s website. Bookworms Cafe will also be closed, however its study area will be open 24/7 with limited seating for printing, scanning and public computer use.

Physical materials and items can be requested through the library’s catalog and picked up any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Thursday. The technology support center is also open during these hours, but appointments must be scheduled in advance.

Additionally, Student Activities will host a Grab & Go each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Student Union terrace. More information can be found on the Student Activities website.