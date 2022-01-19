UConn mourns loss of student Chelsea Cunha 

Chelsea Cunha, a first year student in the Neag Special Program in Education at UConn, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 10. She was from Trumbull, CT, and was a student in the Honors program and a member of UConn Future Educators. Photo courtesy of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home website.

The University of Connecticut mourns the loss of first-year student Chelsea Cunha, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10. Cunha was from Trumbull, Connecticut.

The university expressed condolences in a statement made Thursday.

Cunha was admitted to UConn’s Honors program and the Neag Special Program in Education after graduating from Trumbull High School in June 2021. She aspired to be a math teacher, according to the statement from UConn.

Cunha was involved with the UConn Future Educators and Women in Sport. She also worked with the Mansfield Middle School Tutoring/Mentoring program through Community Outreach.

Cunha also made the Dean’s List in her first semester at UConn, according to her obituary on Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home’s website.

Family and friends were invited to attend a walk-through wake on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass on Friday, Jan. 14 at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull, according to the obituary.

“The loss of a classmate is extremely difficult, and our deepest sympathy goes out to Chelsea’s family and friends during this time of loss,” the university said in its statement.

Students needing support can reach out to the Dean of Students Office.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness Mental Health Services is available to provide support to students who may be struggling. To make an appointment with SHaW-Mental Health, students can call 860-486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. Information about managing grief is also located on the SHaW-Mental Health website. If you need immediate help, resources can be accessed here.

Any students interested in scheduling a meeting with the Dean of Students Office should call 860-486-3426 or use the chat feature on their website and request a meeting with an assistant dean. The Dean of Students Office also offers drop-in support Monday through Friday afternoons, additional details regarding which can be found on the Dean of Students Office website. For more information, students can email the office at dos@uconn.edu.