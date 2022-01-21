Track and Field: Huskies look to improve on solid start to indoor season at Beantown Battle 

The University of Connecticut track and field teams will head to Boston University this weekend, as they look to improve on their strong start to their indoor season. Coming off a dominant win at its season opener at Harvard University two weeks ago, UConn will face off against UMass Lowell, Rutgers, Harvard, Northeastern, Boston College and University of Albany at the invitational meet. In her second race this indoor season, freshman Chloe Thomas looks to put her weeks of training to use.

“The past few weeks have been full of hard, but smart, training that I know will help me perform in a way that will contribute to the team score this weekend,” she said. Thomas, who is to compete over the 800 meters, is excited to step away from her pet event, the 6K, and add to the team’s momentum.

“Every practice I think everyone, not just myself, adapts a focused and positive mentality, and that helps us to get through those tough days and workouts,” she said. “I think this has created a lot of forward momentum in terms of improvement throughout the season.”

The Huskies just capped the end of a rigorous training cycle which saw both programs complete double sessions before classes. The teams now switch to their mid-season part of the schedule.

Still high off their performance at the season opener at Harvard, the teams look to dominate as they did at the Beantown Challenge, where they secured team victories, improving on their 20-30 point loss two years ago.

The meet begins at 1 p.m. with the distance medley relay, followed by the 60 meter hurdles and 60 meter dash at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.