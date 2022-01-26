UConn provides guidelines for spring 2022 semester start 

With transmission up due to Omicron and a new semester coming up, it’s more important now than ever to be vaccinated. The guidelines set out by UConn administration state than all students who are eligible for the booster vaccine must receive it prior to returning to campus, and all students must receive a negative test in order to return as well. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels.

University of Connecticut students received an email from Dean of Students and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Eleanor JB Daugherty Tuesday outlining what the return to campus for the spring 2022 semester will look like.

The email stated that students must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before arrival to campus unless they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days. Both commuter and on-campus students are required to get tested.

Either a PCR or rapid antigen test will be accepted for pre-arrival testing and must be uploaded to the UConn Student Health portal. Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days must upload their positive test to the Student Health Portal as well.

If residential students are unable to get tested before the move-in date, UConn will provide testing kits from Jan. 28 to 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rome Commons ground floor. No appointment is necessary and tests are to be collected independently. Students are expected to pick them up and drop them off on the same day.

“Off Campus/Commuter Storrs arrival testing was held this past weekend. Off-campus Storrs students who missed that date may stop by the second floor of Rome this week only through entrance A (Monday – Thursday 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm),” Daugherty said via email.

If a student tests positive for their pre-arrival test, they are to stay home and self-isolate for 10 days. The university will be providing isolation housing for those unable to return home.

The email also stated that due to impending weather on Saturday, Jan. 29, students are able to move in a day early.

“Due to the potential snowstorm for Saturday, January 29, Residential Life will allow students to return to campus on Friday. Card access will be available starting at 7:00 am on 1/28/22. Students who need to pick up a key or wish to change their move-in date will receive additional communication from Residential Life this week about check-in times on Friday,” Daugherty said.

The email then went on to discuss how students are required to get booster shots if eligible, and those who are exempt must undergo surveillance testing each week.

“All students are required to receive the booster when eligible or obtain an exemption. Booster compliance should be uploaded into the Student Health Portal. Boosters are currently available to Storrs students Monday-Thursday in the Student Union Ballroom. Please schedule an appointment for a booster on the Student Health Portal,” Daugherty said.

UConn will reopen its campus in red alert, meaning there is a high COVID-19 alert level. Red alert level calls for an increase in COVID-19 restrictions. Both social distancing and masks are required indoors and outside and large gatherings are not allowed indoors, but will be monitored for outdoor meetings and activities. The campus will stay in red alert while students return to campus, submit their arrival testing, and get their required vaccinations.