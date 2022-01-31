Track and Field: Nahom clips school record, highlighting another winning weekend for Huskies 

UConn’s track and field teams continued to build on their wins this indoor season at the Great Dane and John Thomas Terrier Classics this past weekend. Women’s team captain Mia Nahom highlighted the weekend for the Huskies with a record-breaking performance in the mile, clocking 4:37.45, lowering her previous 4:39.47 school record set in 2020 by two seconds.

Despite an overly crowded and chaotic race, Nahom finished eighth overall behind rivals from Providence, UMass Lowell and Rutgers, now ranking ninth nationally according to USTFCCCA stats.

“It was a good race and it gave me a lot of confidence. I’m excited to get a couple more shots at the mile throughout the season,” Nahom said.

Freshman Chloe Thomas finished 17th, clocking 4:47.59 in her debut collegiate mile race. Senior Emma Krebbs completed the top three for the Huskies, stopping the clock with a 4:55.67 personal record, No. 28 overall.

In the women’s 3000 meters, junior Celia Chacko finished 18th, wrapping up the highlights of the women’s competition on the field at the Great Dane Classic and registering 9:34.85.

The Great Dane Classic saw UConn produce impressive results in both the women’s and men’s competitions. On the track, freshman Jailya Ash finished second in the 60 meter hurdles, finishing her debut race in the event in just 8.64 seconds. Classmate Brianna Davis gave a commendable performance in the 60-meter dash for the second consecutive week, finishing fourth in 7.70 seconds, just missing her personal best. The women’s mile saw junior Randi Burr take third place in a new personal record, with a time of 4:51.09. Senior Allie Aslup was also among this weekend’s personal record performances, placing third in the 1000 meters in 2:57.22.

In the field, captain Emma Chee was back on top in the pole vault after her third place finish last weekend. The junior registered her third win of the season, clearing 4.00 meters.

“Regarding this weekend’s performance, my confidence is not much boosted from the win, but more so the consistency in the heights I’m clearing,” said Chee. “I try to be a reliable member of the team and emphasize competing hard each week,” she added.

Fellow team captain Mikyla Rogers was second in the weight throw, with a career best toss of 19.17 meters. The women’s high jump saw UConn going 1-2 with junior Patricia Mroczkowski clearing 1.75 meters for the win. Freshman Tyler Pannell took second with a best attempt of 1.65 meters.

Senior Taylor Woods earned her second win this season in the women’s long jump, leaping to 6.03 meters. Woods, named USTFCCCA Women’s Division I Athlete of the Week earlier this season, was prized for a new PR after leaping just seven centimeters shy of her lifetime best at the Harvard Beantown Challenge.

The men’s team also impressed at The Great Dane Classic with three PR performances. For the second consecutive week, freshman Terrel Williams picked up a win in the 60 meter hurdles, this time clocking 7.91 seconds, placing him 10th in the national ranking.

“I’m truly ecstatic about being ranked nationally, and it means so much to me,” said Williams. “The 7.81 performance [in Boston] came out of nowhere, but it’s helped me set my sights on breaking the 7.72 school record,” he added.

Junior Xavier Smith was third, while classmate Nicholas Pronovost was fifth, clocking 8.25 and 8.34 seconds respectively. Smith joins Williams inside the national Top 20, ranked at 16th.

Junior Joseph O’Brien was the top performer among the men’s team, earning a double win in the 60 and 200 meters. Clocking a 6.88 seconds personal record in the 60, he later returned to nab victory in the 200 meters, in 21.65 seconds.

“Going into that [60 meters] race I tried not to think about chasing a time too much, as it would make me nervous. I knew I wanted to run fast and if I won while doing it, then all the better,” said O’Brien. “I do enjoy the 60 [meters] a lot so I hope the work I do for that event will showcase in my indoor 200 meters season.”

UConn also produced personal best performances in the distances with junior Joseph Pearl finishing third in the men’s 1000 meters with 2:30.39 while senior Sean Parker also finished third in the 3000 meters, clocking 8:23.86.

In the field, freshman Tyler Hrbek earned his second win this indoor season in the pole vault, clearing 5.00 meters, with classmate Patrick Oatman finishing fourth with a best clearance of 4.50 meters.

The weight throw saw freshman Travis Roux nabbing his first collegiate win with a 18.33 meters toss for a new season-best mark. Senior Daniel Claxton ranked second in the high jump, clearing 2.05 meters.

The Huskies return to New York next weekend for the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge Invitational.