February 2022: Netflix update

(On Netflix in the US on February 1) pic.twitter.com/CfvT787duR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

The start of February marks the monthly purge and upload of new content on Netflix. Although it is just the start of the month, it is a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for which of your favorite TV shows and movies might not stay.

Starting on Feb. 1, Netflix is adding a wide variety of films and TV series. Season one of “Love, Life & Everything in Between” is available to viewers. An interesting ode to Valentine’s Day in Arab cities, this series mixes dark humor and love. More classic additions include both the first and the second Batman movies in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.” The critically-acclaimed trilogy perfectly captures the depth of Batman and features an incredible performance of the Joker by Heath Ledger. Comedies added to the platform range from family-friendly movies, “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2,” to movies with slightly more inappropriate humor, such as “The Hangover.” Viewers can also enjoy classic thriller and horror films, like “The Exorcist” and “The Devil’s Advocate.”

If you are interested in more romantic and uplifting TV shows, the Netflix original series “Sweet Magnolias” is returning with season two on Feb. 4. The show returns after a cliffhanger ending that left viewers wondering what will happen next to the three South Carolinian best friends.

Netflix is expanding their anime collection with the new arrival of season four of “Sword Art Online.” The show involves several virtual realities and online role-playing. On Feb. 8, Netflix is adding “Child of Kamiari Month,” a 2021 anime movie about a girl who has recently lost her mother and is forced to journey across Japan.

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Starring Jacob Latimore, Elsie Fisher and Sarah Yarkin. pic.twitter.com/wp49DQAVze — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

“Catching Killers” is returning for season two on Feb. 9 with more crime episodes that include behind-the-scenes of some of the most infamous serial killers. The series features more sensitive themes for a mature audience. On a lighter note, on the same day, “Disenchantment” season four is released. The animated series is set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland following Bean, a rebellious and alcoholic princess, along with her two companions, Elfo and Luci.

The new and captivating limited series “Inventing Anna,” directed by Shonda Rhimes, focuses on the true story of Anna Delvey as she cons her way into the New York elite.

A few more horror movies join Netflix at the end of the month. Starting on Feb. 18, the brand new 2022 “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will be released. This reboot will follow a new group of teens traveling to Harlow, Texas who eventually disrupt the home of Leatherface. The 2007 edition of “Halloween” will join Netflix on Feb. 20.

Although there is a wonderful new selection of films and TV series now available to binge watch, many old classic films will be removed on Netflix on Feb. 1. A few light-hearted films like “Grown-ups” “Happy New Year” and “Life as We Know It” will all be removed. In addition, the psychological thriller “Shutter Island” starring Leonardo DiCaprio will be taken off the streaming service.

Hopefully as the month progresses, you will get a chance to enjoy the new additions to Netflix.