The Barista Diaries: Birdhouse coffee review

Coffee shop reviews are flourishing on social media these days, with my TikTok “For You” page consumed by beautiful lattes. Although it can be scary to stray from the comforts of your favorite Starbucks or Dunkin’ order, you might find new favorites at a local coffee shop. In my case, a new source of caffeine comfort comes from Birdhouse Coffee in South Windsor, Connecticut.

The warm lighting and homely atmosphere inside the coffee shop create the perfect spot to catch up with a friend or get some studying done. Birdhouse has an extensive menu that caters to all coffee tastes whether you prefer hot or iced, sweet or bitter. The menu constantly changes according to the seasons and upcoming holidays. Its specialty drinks always have a fun touch. It is also important to note the shop’s homemade pastries served at this cafe are stunning. If you check out Birdhouse’s Instagram page, you will see danishes, cinnamon rolls, truffles and loaves galore.

As a Halloween treat, I visited Birdhouse Coffee for the first time and tried its Dracula latte, a red velvet flavored latte with white chocolate drizzle. From that moment I was hooked on the cafe’s creativity and could not wait to return to try more of its seasonal drinks.

Over the holiday season I returned to try Birdhouse Coffee’s rainbow cookie cold brew, which is based on the popular Italian Christmas tricolore cookie. Coming from a big Italian family, I definitely approve of the amaretto and dark chocolate flavored treat. The deliciousness of the drink even came up as a topic of conversation as we were eating homemade rainbow cookies on Christmas!

Winter seems to be the season of pistachio when it comes to specialty coffee, and Birdhouse certainly did not disappoint with its twist on this nutty trend. It is currently serving a chocolate pistachio latte topped with pistachio shavings. All of its coffees are crafted for the perfect Instagram shot, which gives you all the more reason to visit.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, I am eager to see what creations Birdhouse Coffee will come up with. As a Gen Z coffee addict, I feel it is so important for a coffee shop to have an aesthetically-pleasing social media presence to attract new customers, and this cafe has it down.

If coffee is not your thing, do not fear! This trendy cafe is connected to Connecticut Valley Brewing Company, which opens in the afternoons for unique cocktails and great food. It has outdoor seating with firepits that set the mood for a relaxing summer night. I will be taking monthly drives to this spot even after I graduate next year to keep experiencing this gem!

Rating: 9.5/10