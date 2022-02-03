UConn Tell Me About It: Getting involved, confessing love and hitting the gym

Pictured is “ADVICE” written in white against an all-black background. Homie B.’s “Tell Me About It” is all about offering advice and offering their point of view on various topics to UConn students all over campus. Photo credits to Anna Tarazevich

Welcome back to “UConn Tell Me About It.” I’m Homie B., UConn’s anonymous advice-giver for any and every question on your mind. In this edition of the column, we’ll talk about getting involved, confessing love and hitting the gym. Let’s dive in!

Q: I want to do some extracurriculars but I don’t know where to start, I like everything, so what should I do?

Getting involved in extracurricular activities is one of the best ways to meet new people and learn new things in college. You might be stressed about choosing which activities are best for you, but luckily a lot of awesome clubs and organizations on campus have relatively low commitment. Just because you attend one club meeting or activity doesn’t mean you’re stuck participating in that club forever. I suggest trying out a variety of clubs that you’re interested in and seeing what sticks.

First, make a list of clubs and organizations that seem interesting. Use social media and UConntact to research what they do. Don’t be afraid to email or message club members and ask questions. Next, figure out when each club or organization meets. Rule out the ones that won’t fit into your schedule. Finally, start attending meetings or activities hosted by the clubs and see which ones you enjoy most!

Q: How can I tell my guy friend that I sort of am distanced with that I’m in love with him?

If you’re distanced from your friend like you say you are, an outright exclamation of love might catch him off guard. In this situation, you definitely want to take it slow. I recommend reconnecting as friends first before you try to initiate a romantic relationship with him. A simple “We should hang out more” message can convey this. If he reciprocates interest in hanging out with you, that’s great! Try and drop some hints while you’re together that you are into him. If he responds positively, tell him how you feel. Even if he doesn’t seem to reciprocate, you should probably still tell him eventually. It’s only fair to both of you to be honest with one another. In the end, just remember that you can’t control how he feels about you. Have faith that what’s meant to be will be, and you’ll find love accordingly!

Q: How do I balance going to the gym and school?

When it comes to working out, consistency and accessibility are more important than anything else. Working out is an excellent way to take a break from your academics. If you treat it as a mini-vacation from your computer screen, it already seems much more appealing.

In terms of consistency, decide on a set number of days and times that you know you’ll be able to go to the gym. Remember to be realistic with yourself. Are you really going to attend the 6 a.m. spin class, or do you like to sleep in? Make it easy for yourself by choosing what works best for your lifestyle, and then stick to it. Even if you only do a 10-minute walk on the treadmill and two pushups, as long as you go, you’ll be fulfilling that duty to yourself. Make sure you actually enjoy the physical activity you’re doing. If the squat rack isn’t fun, try a yoga class. Having fun means you’ll be more inclined to keep going. Good luck getting fit!

This has been “UConn Ask Me About It” by Homie B. Submit your questions for future columns to this anonymous form. You will be required to use your UConn email to access the form, but no email will be collected from the response. Responses will be published online and in print on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the semester. See you next time!