Thirsty Thursdays: Drinks for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day

I use any opportunity to try out themed drinks. There’s something so fun about enjoying a meal dedicated to particular color palettes, flavors and ingredients. If you want to celebrate Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day early — or throughout the whole weekend — make these simple drinks to accompany your lovely appetizers, dishes and desserts. I’ve chosen one fruity drink and one more dessert-y drink to suit your tastes.
Strawberry Shortcake Daiquiri
(adapted from The Farm Girl Gabs)
Ingredients
- Two cups of strawberries, cleaned and sliced
- Two ounces of vanilla vodka
- One ounce of coconut rum
- One-third cup almond milk
- One-half cup strawberry simple syrup
- Two cups of ice
Ingredients for strawberry simple syrup
- One cup of sugar
- One cup of water
- One cup of sliced strawberries
Directions
- To make strawberry simple syrup: Combine one cup of sugar, one cup of water and one cup of sliced strawberries. Bring to a boil. Cook until sugar dissolves. Cool the mixture.
- Add to blender: ice, strawberry simple syrup, vanilla vodka, coconut rum, almond milk and two cups of strawberries.
- Blend until the mixture is thick and the ice is dissolved.
- Serve with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.
Cranberry Mojito
(adapted from Delish)
Ingredients
- One cup of cranberry juice
- One cup of seltzer water
- One-fourth cup of lime juice
- Six ounces of light rum
- Two teaspoons of honey
- One-third cup of mint leaves
- Three cups of ice
- Lime slices, for garnish
- Cranberries, for garnish
Directions
- Mix to combine: cranberry juice, seltzer water, lime juice, rum, mint leaves and honey
- Fill three glasses with ice, fill with cranberry mixture and garnish with lime and fresh cranberries.
- Enjoy!
Pink Moscato Cocktail
(adapted from Simply Whisked)
This cocktail adds a nice kick to your favorite Moscato wine. Try it out with different fruits!
Ingredients
- One 750 milliliters bottle of pink Moscato wine
- One-half cup of strawberry-flavored vodka
- Two cups of lemon-lime soda (or club soda)
- Six to ten large strawberries, cleaned and sliced
Directions
- In a large pitcher, combine the wine and vodka. Add strawberries to the mixture and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Just before serving, add the soda.
- Serve over ice, garnish with strawberries and enjoy!