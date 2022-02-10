Thirsty Thursdays: Drinks for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day

Pictured is a Strawberry Daiquiri. A strawberry daiquiri is a classic fruity drink that can be enjoyed anywhere, but the color and the fruit make it all the more special for Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day. Photo credits to LAVA

I use any opportunity to try out themed drinks. There’s something so fun about enjoying a meal dedicated to particular color palettes, flavors and ingredients. If you want to celebrate Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day early — or throughout the whole weekend — make these simple drinks to accompany your lovely appetizers, dishes and desserts. I’ve chosen one fruity drink and one more dessert-y drink to suit your tastes. 

Strawberry Shortcake Daiquiri

(adapted from The Farm Girl Gabs

Ingredients 

  • Two cups of strawberries, cleaned and sliced 
  • Two ounces of vanilla vodka 
  • One ounce of coconut rum 
  • One-third cup almond milk 
  • One-half cup strawberry simple syrup 
  • Two cups of ice 

Ingredients for strawberry simple syrup 

  • One cup of sugar 
  • One cup of water 
  • One cup of sliced strawberries 

Directions 

  1. To make strawberry simple syrup: Combine one cup of sugar, one cup of water and one cup of sliced strawberries. Bring to a boil. Cook until sugar dissolves. Cool the mixture. 
  2. Add to blender: ice, strawberry simple syrup, vanilla vodka, coconut rum, almond milk and two cups of strawberries. 
  3. Blend until the mixture is thick and the ice is dissolved. 
  4. Serve with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish. 

Cranberry Mojito

(adapted from Delish

Ingredients 

  • One cup of cranberry juice 
  • One cup of seltzer water 
  • One-fourth cup of lime juice 
  • Six ounces of light rum 
  • Two teaspoons of honey 
  • One-third cup of mint leaves 
  • Three cups of ice 
  • Lime slices, for garnish 
  • Cranberries, for garnish 

Directions 

  1. Mix to combine: cranberry juice, seltzer water, lime juice, rum, mint leaves and honey 
  2. Fill three glasses with ice, fill with cranberry mixture and garnish with lime and fresh cranberries. 
  3. Enjoy! 
Pictured is a moscato cocktail perched on a piano. The pink color from pink Moscato adds a certain “love”-y color to the drink, making it perfect for that special day known as Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day. Photo credits to Rachel Claire

Pink Moscato Cocktail

(adapted from Simply Whisked

This cocktail adds a nice kick to your favorite Moscato wine. Try it out with different fruits! 

Ingredients 

  • One 750 milliliters bottle of pink Moscato wine 
  • One-half cup of strawberry-flavored vodka 
  • Two cups of lemon-lime soda (or club soda) 
  • Six to ten large strawberries, cleaned and sliced 

Directions 

  1. In a large pitcher, combine the wine and vodka. Add strawberries to the mixture and refrigerate until ready to serve. 
  2. Just before serving, add the soda. 
  3. Serve over ice, garnish with strawberries and enjoy! 

