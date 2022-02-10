Thirsty Thursdays: Drinks for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day

Pictured is a Strawberry Daiquiri. A strawberry daiquiri is a classic fruity drink that can be enjoyed anywhere, but the color and the fruit make it all the more special for Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day. Photo credits to LAVA

I use any opportunity to try out themed drinks. There’s something so fun about enjoying a meal dedicated to particular color palettes, flavors and ingredients. If you want to celebrate Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day early — or throughout the whole weekend — make these simple drinks to accompany your lovely appetizers, dishes and desserts. I’ve chosen one fruity drink and one more dessert-y drink to suit your tastes.

Strawberry Shortcake Daiquiri

(adapted from The Farm Girl Gabs)

Ingredients

Two cups of strawberries, cleaned and sliced

Two ounces of vanilla vodka

One ounce of coconut rum

One-third cup almond milk

One-half cup strawberry simple syrup

Two cups of ice

Ingredients for strawberry simple syrup

One cup of sugar

One cup of water

One cup of sliced strawberries

Directions

To make strawberry simple syrup: Combine one cup of sugar, one cup of water and one cup of sliced strawberries. Bring to a boil. Cook until sugar dissolves. Cool the mixture. Add to blender: ice, strawberry simple syrup, vanilla vodka, coconut rum, almond milk and two cups of strawberries. Blend until the mixture is thick and the ice is dissolved. Serve with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.

Cranberry Mojito

(adapted from Delish)

Ingredients

One cup of cranberry juice

One cup of seltzer water

One-fourth cup of lime juice

Six ounces of light rum

Two teaspoons of honey

One-third cup of mint leaves

Three cups of ice

Lime slices, for garnish

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions

Mix to combine: cranberry juice, seltzer water, lime juice, rum, mint leaves and honey Fill three glasses with ice, fill with cranberry mixture and garnish with lime and fresh cranberries. Enjoy!

Pictured is a moscato cocktail perched on a piano. The pink color from pink Moscato adds a certain “love”-y color to the drink, making it perfect for that special day known as Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day. Photo credits to Rachel Claire

Pink Moscato Cocktail

(adapted from Simply Whisked)

This cocktail adds a nice kick to your favorite Moscato wine. Try it out with different fruits!

Ingredients

One 750 milliliters bottle of pink Moscato wine

One-half cup of strawberry-flavored vodka

Two cups of lemon-lime soda (or club soda)

Six to ten large strawberries, cleaned and sliced

Directions