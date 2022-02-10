UConn in the pros: Lamb on the move  

Kemba Walker, PG – Knicks

Not much has changed in the last few weeks as Kemba Walker is still struggling, having gone scoreless in consecutive games while only taking six shots. Still dealing with his arthritic knee, Walker has had limited opportunities to play and is starting to become more of a role player — a difficult truth to come to terms with. The former Husky is currently averaging 12 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season, which is his lowest scoring year since his rookie season in 2011. As the trade deadline is approaching, the Knicks may be looking to trade Walker and bring in some younger players. Walker joined the Knicks on a two year, $17.9 million deal before the 2021-2022 campaign and is still a valuable player for any team going into the postseason.

James Bouknight, PG – Hornets

Time is of the essence for rookie guard James Bouknight as he continues to sit on the bench in recent games. Bouknight has played a total of 249 minutes, which is less than anyone selected in the top 18. He finally checked into the game for the final 14 seconds of the third quarter in the Hornets’ loss to the Heat on Saturday right after Miles Bridges got hurt. As the final quarter began, Bouknight got up in Hornets coach James Borrego’s face as the two had an exchange of words. Bouknight was frustrated and quickly pulled back by LaMelo Ball, then taken away from the bench area for the rest of the game. Along with Bouknight drama, Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, which hurts this Hornets team even more since he is a valuable asset to the team. The Charlotte Hornets still have a lot to figure out, as they are in a five game losing streak and currently sit at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference.

Jeremy Lamb, SF – Kings

In recent news, Jeremy Lamb was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Pacers along with teammates Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and a future second round pick. Lamb’s stat line has not been too high recently, only averaging 7.1 points per game as he is still battling a prior knee injury. His minutes in games will likely be no different than his playing time in Indiana, as he is slated to be a backup for Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Justin Holiday. Lamb’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, and it is unsure whether the Kings will want to keep him.

Rudy Gay, SF – Jazz

The 35-year-old UConn alum has been dealing with some right knee soreness as of late and even had to leave the Nets game. Gay did not particpate in Monday morning’s shootaround and went on to miss the game against the Knicks later that night. Gay’s playing status remains up in the air for the Wednesday, Feb. 9 game against the Warriors, so Elijah Hughes and Eric Paschall could see increased minutes. We hope to see Gay return healthy and continue to be an integral part of this Jazz ball club, which is currently No. 4 in the Western Conference.