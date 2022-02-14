Taylor Swift has a V-Day anthem for you

On Valentine’s Day, you’re forced to face your love life, whether you want to or not. Regardless if you’re happily coupled, single and loving it or single and hating it, Taylor Swift has your back. On this controversial love-crazy day, here are some go-to songs to fit any of the situations you might find yourself in.

1. “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)”

Starting off strong with one of her most famous singles, “You Belong with Me” tells the classic unrequited love story: you love them, yet they’re with someone else. One of the most painful things to watch, it often brings on feelings of jealousy and loneliness. Luckily, Swift’s music video shows that there’s still hope: reveal your feelings, and they may just feel the same. Although the potential rejection is nerve-wracking, you’ll never know until you try. If you’re looking for a sign to tell a special someone how you feel, this is it!

2. “Cruel Summer”

An up-beat love anthem with a hot-girl-summer vibe, Cruel Summer is a “Lover” fan favorite, and for good reason. As Swift puts it, “ … you’re yearning for something that you don’t quite have yet, it’s just right there, and you just can’t reach it.” Cruel Summer tells the story of a hot and heavy romance riddled with desperation and secrecy. Not to mention, it has a killer bridge.

3. “We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)”

Your on-again off-again relationship is finally off, forever — and you couldn’t be more thrilled! That’s the general tone of this song: a celebratory good-bye. With unapologetic red lipstick, funky costumes and an over the phone break-up, its music video is the perfect compliment to this single life anthem.

4. “Enchanted”

Telling the story of a meet-cute minus the relationship, this song is for the one that got away. Featured in the movie “The Vow” starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, Swift sings about a charming first encounter that she just can’t get out of her head. A lighthearted love letter that everyone can relate to — you can’t go wrong with this one.

5. “betty”

If you’re tired of thinking about your own love life, get lost in the love triangle of Betty, James and Inez in this calming indie ballad. Swift created many fictional characters in her “folklore”- “evermore” era, and their intricate lives are woven across each track. If you like to read between the lines, you can spend hours decoding and still have more to go. Knock yourself out!

6. “Style”

From Swift’s iconic synth-pop album “1989,” this masterpiece was born. Written about Harry Styles (allegedly), Swift tells the story of magnet lovers that can’t help getting drawn back to each other, again and again. Filled with alludes to secrecy, some Swiftie conspiracy theories claim it to be a nod to vehicular manslaughter. But don’t worry — on the surface, it’s just about a relationship that, you guessed it, never goes out of style — just like the song itself.

With over 10 studio albums, whether it’s listed here or not, there’s a Swift anthem for you out there. Whether you play these with your friends, your partner or just you, yourself and a box of chocolates, you can always count on Swift. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Honorable mentions: “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and “Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)”