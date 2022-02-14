The ultimate movie guide for different moods on Valentine’s Day

An LED projector shows a movie. In this article, Lucey puts together the ultimate Valentine’s Day movie guide. Courtesy of: unsplash.com

On Feb.14, Valentine’s Day will be celebrated worldwide. Regardless of your relationship status, there are several ways to celebrate with loved ones. For victims of the New England winter, movies are the best way to celebrate indoors. Here are some suggested movies for different moods on Valentine’s Day:

With Friends:

Before Valentine’s Day, we must remember Galentine’s Day: a day for female friendships celebrated on Feb. 13. If you and your girl friends are looking for a romantic comedy movie, I suggest “The Other Woman.”

When a woman from Connecticut discovers her husband is cheating on her with another woman from New York City, the wife befriends the mistress, and they scheme to torment the husband. The 2014 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton is filled with funny revenge plans and themes of girl power. Nicki Minaj also plays a funny side character in the film.

“The Other Woman” is an easy-to-watch movie and great for you or the friend who just got out of a relationship.

“The Other Woman” is available for rent on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Rating: 4/5

Hopeless Romantic:

If you do not have a Valentine this year and are a hopeless romantic, I recommend “Notting Hill.” When a famous actress (Julia Roberts) is filming a movie in London, she walks into a local bookstore in the quaint neighborhood of Notting Hill, shocking the bookstore owner (Hugh Grant).

The movie follows the complicated relationship of a Hollywood actress and an average store owner. The movie is accompanied with great music like “She” by Elvis Costello and “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.

Since “Notting Hill” came out in 1999, my favorite feature of the film is the 90s-style fashion. Roberts sports an oversized leather jacket and tons of athleisure wear — two things that have made a huge comeback in today’s fashion. “Notting Hill” tells an unusual love story with some humor.

“Notting Hill” is available on YouTube for purchase.

Rating: 5/5

This year, you may be planning a movie date to celebrate the holiday with your significant other or a friend. I recommend Steven Spielberg’s rendition of “West Side Story.” The musical takes a mid-20th century approach to the “star-crossed lovers” theme of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Although the story is familiar to most, the talent is unreal. It is a great opportunity to watch star in the making Rachel Ziegler, who played main character Maria as a17-year-old. The movie also stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist. “West Side Story” is the perfect choice if you and your date — romantic or platonic — want to watch a new movie in theaters.

Check movie times for “West Side Story” at your local movie theater.

Rating: 4/5

Sad Day:

This movie suggestion is for viewers celebrating Valentine’s Day with a tissue box. If you are okay watching a sad ending, I suggest the 2020 film “All The Bright Places.”

The movie follows the connection of two high schoolers played by Justice Smith and Elle Fanning. From acquaintances to lovers, their relationship is built on shared emotional experiences. “All The Bright Places” tells a beautiful story and creates a sense of nostalgia for high school romance.

“All The Bright Places” is available to stream on Netflix.

Rating 4.5/5

The Classics:

My last suggestion is for those who want to watch a classic this Valentine’s Day. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in an early 2000s New York City rom-com. Magazine writer Andie Anderson (Hudson) blogs her romantic experiment of deliberating losing a guy in ten days and uses Ben (McConaughey) as her subject.

She purposely sabotages her new relationship, but mutual feelings complicate the experiment.

The humor and chemistry between the co-stars make the film worthwhile. If you haven’t watched “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” Valentine’s Day is a great time to do so. Even if you have, watch it again! The movie’s most iconic feature is the Carolina Herrera yellow silk dress that Kate Hudson stunts at the end of the movie. This 2003 film is a light-hearted, perfect rom-com to watch this Valentine’s Day.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is available to rent on most platforms.

Rating: 5/5