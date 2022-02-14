V-Day watch list

A desktop launches Netflix in a browser. In this article, Patel puts together the ultimate Valentine’s Day watch list. Courtesy of: unsplash.com

No matter who you are spending your Valentine’s Day with, you can still sit down and enjoy the classic Valentine’s Day trope episodes of your favorite comedies. Relax this Monday and take your pick of any of these hilarious episodes.

“The One With the Candy Hearts” (“Friends,” season one, episode 14)

Starting off with a classic, nothing can beat a traditional episode of “Friends” humor. The girls go out of their way to burn momentos of their exes in a cathartic effort to let go of them. However, their escapade winds up causing a fire, creating even more problems with some firefighters. Meanwhile, the guys’ night is going the same when their hot dates turn into interactions with their old exes.

Rating: 4/5

Streaming on HBO Max

“Valentine’s Day” (“The Office,” season two, episode 16)

Another classic TV series, no one can resist a good episode of “The Office.” Valentine’s Day energy is more prevalent in this episode, along with the classic Michael Scott humor. At the Dunder Mifflin office, Phyllis receives more flowers and gifts than anyone has ever seen, while Angela and Pam anxiously anticipate their own Valentine’s gifts. Meanwhile, Michael is at the corporate office, pushing classic jokes and worsening the mood with jokes about Jan, his boss and possible lover.

Rating: 4/5

Streaming on Peacock for free

“Valentine’s Day” (“New Girl,” season one, episode 13)

A little less on the romantic side, Jess tries to find a no-strings-attached hookup with the help of Schmidt and Cece. She ends up with her version of the most boring guy alive, who can only talk about his love of tacos. By the end of the night, there is kissing, screaming, fighting and a whole lot of jokes.

Rating: 3/5

Streaming on Netflix

“Operation Ann” (“Parks and Recreation,” season four, episode 14)

Leslie wants her best friend Ann to have the best Valentine’s Day, and that means creating a singles’ mixer with the Parks and Recreation Department. At the same time, Leslie also demonstrates the lengths she will go for the people she loves, sending Ben on an insane and elaborate scavenger hunt, with the help of Ron.

Rating: 3/5

Streaming on Peacock for free

“Marta Complex” (“Arrested Development,” season one, episode 12)

Although Valentine’s Day is only a small part of this episode, it is absolutely worth it, just for the laughs. Lucille throws a Valentine’s Day/anniversary party for Lindsay and Tobias. Michael’s passionate speech about family makes Marta, Gob’s girlfriend, realize she wants Michael, and Lindsay wants a divorce. The whole episode has everyone in twists and turns of miscommunication.

Rating: 5/5

Streaming on Netflix