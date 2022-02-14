What do you believe is the most rewarding part of dating is?￼

The Daily Campus conducts an annual Valentine’s Day survey of UConn students. These are some of the things people identified as the most rewarding parts of relationships.

The emotional and physical intimacy can’t be matched with anybody else. You have an anchor. Physicality

Finding someone who truly meshes with you and makes you feel loved and appreciated Knowing that you have someone who’s job is just to love and support you. And my job is to love and support them.

Having someone to enjoy life with and enhance it have a non-stop supporter Being cared for Knowing someone cares for you. intimacy and knowing there is someone who really knows you and won’t judge you The feeling of sharing yourself with you partner and you can feel them accept you.

Having someone that will always support you and be by your side through the ups and downs. Having someone that you can go to no matter what Having a lover and a best friend all in one who unconditionally supports you.

Finding the right person—when you know you know, and when it’s the right person being with them is the most comforting thing in the world A damn good friend The connection and love A lifetime of happiness

Having someone who wholeheartedly embraces me. I’ve never once felt like I’ve had to hide from her. I can say stupid, silly things. I can talk about anything from the intimate to the weird. I can sing the Reese’s Puffs jingle because a Tiktok mashup got it stuck in my head and she just laughs and headbangs with me.

Being able to connect with someone on a really deep level, have rewarding experiences together, and being able to make someone feel really happy and special . having another half 🙂 The comfort and companionship The love you receive Love Getting to kiss your best friend Having someone who cares about you Having someone to care about and having someone care about you having someone to share everything with. you have someone to turn to when you are mad at the world or struggling but also someone to celebrate the good times with Physical intimacy, just having someone to hold and feel you up, and feeling his fingers glide over yours.

. Bring able to be fully real and open with another person . Human connection Intimacy (not necessarily physical) Being able to share your true self with someone Having the mutual love for each other. Companionship. having a partner in crime having someone to go through life with 🙂 Getting to love a best friend and will love you back

. Intimacy and friendship in one Security having someone who loves and supports all your endeavors Having a “second person” to confide in Having your person that you can tell everything to and knowing someone in a way other people don’t get to know them Not feeling lonely Having a person you can trust and depend on all the time.

Spending quality time together/Seeing progress within the relationship over time Loving someone and them loving you back Having someone to come home to and tell about your day. Having someone who truly loves and cares about you! Having a BFF that you can hang out with or cuddles

Having someone who stands by you through everything. sharing the bad with someone and having them still care about you the same Feeling love for someone. Having somebody there to talk to you and be there for you Effective communication Having someone of ultimate reliability and trustworthiness

Getting to grow together and become better versions of yourselves and better versions of a pair. And getting to experience so many things together, some for the first time. It makes taking risks more fun because you have someone to do them with. Having someone to connect with and understand you

Finding someone who enjoys you and wants to continually spend time with you, no matter the activity Feeling loved and being able to love someone the way you want to be loved Having someone to share you joys and struggles with Although I was only on hinge for less than a week and never dated anyone, it was nice to get matches and know that I was found to be attractive Someone who cares about you.

Having each other to lean on and balance each other out. My boyfriend is my best friend . Having someone by your side no matter what

. Having someone who understand/knows you on a different level than friends or family Having someone who cares about you Being able to be your full authentic self around someone that becomes your best friend Finding someone who makes me laugh A connection I can rely on and a person to rely on me Connecting with people Opening up to another person and having that reciprocated Growing with someone Feeling loved and like you always have someone to count on that will put you first

Always having someone to enjoy the best parts of life with . Spending time with someone you love Laughing together making memories have someone to rely on for emotional needs Cuddles” connecting with someone Loyalty and trust and growing Having someone to be most authentic version of yourself with complete & utter honesty/being able to confide in them like nothing else trusting another , getting to know them on a personal and deep level Your partner becoming your best friend Finding your lifetime partner

. Hopefully getting flowers on Valentine’s Day Finding someone who completes you and supports you through hardships. The intimacy you share with that person is a feeling like no other. All the little moments and feelings of love and excitement build into a bond that feels wonderful. Shared experiences An emotional connection and someone to share a bed with. having someone know your daily routine/ the things you’re excited for/ the things that stress you out having someone to talk to laughing with that person and enjoy spending time together Having someone support you or with you no matter what Having someone to comfort me Consistency Having a person to share life experiences with that is always in your corner and feeling loved for your authentic self. Knowing they love you The most rewarding part of dating is when you get to the point where it feels like your partner is almost an extension of yourself. It’s as if you can feel your partner’s emotions or feelings before they communicate them to you, allowing you to really feel their happy moments with them and be there to support them in their lower moments. having someone who really understands you and loves you through all your flaws.

I believe the most rewarding part of dating is the trust and comfort you receive from your partner. Now-a-days many students in college like to participate in hook-up culture, which all the power to them if they want to, I support it. But you miss out on the intimacy that you receive from a real relationship. Having an absolute best friend that I know I can always rely on and be there for. The feeling of loneliness dissipating. Loving and being loved Feeling loved Having someone that cares about you Having someone to share all of life with finding love Being loved finding someone who truly loves you and understands you Enjoying time with someone special Feeling loved, confident, comfortable having a best friend around you all the time that you can be 100% yourself with connection Love seeing your partner Having a reliable companion Having someone to just share life with being in love someone to hug Getting to experience and love all kinds of different people Gratification

When you see how much effort you have put into the relationship and that is reciprocated. the emotional and physical connection- just being so close to someone

A channel to say the things you think or feel within yourself out loud, to someone else who at least tries to understand and listen. Having someone who is always in your corner Intimacy with another person Free food and interesting stories Just getting to spend quality time with your best friend. Giving and receiving love is honestly one of the best feelings.

Someone to snuggle with every night <3 Being able to let your guard down and be yourself Built in best friend and someone that gets to see me for me, she’s the most amazing girl. Determining what you want/deserve in a partner I used to talk to multiple men at a time, literally simultaneously text 10 guys past 12 am. But at the end of the day that left me with more worries and “what ifs.” I chased men who weren’t available and who’d never acknowledge my worth. That also was shitty. Then, I found my partner whose given me nothing but happiness for the past 2 years. Men like that exist believe it or not and they make you feel like the best version of yourself. The most rewarding part: unconditional support and love. Being with someone emotionally Having someone to talk to and feel safe around to be yourself. the excitement of getting to know someone and the back and forth of a brewing connection Being loved and cared about by someone other than my mommy Feeling loved and appreciated Just having someone with you in general Gaslighting and manipulating my partner into being my personal servant. Having healthy communication and being with someone you love knowing that you have someone who will support you through anything and can be there for you, and getting to spend more time with one of your favorite people! Having the feeling that you are making someone’s day better or are the best part of someone’s day and making someone feel loved

Growing as a person, getting out of your comfort zone It’s not so lonely when you have someone Companionship Someone to understand you and teach you more about yourself Companionship is the most rewarding part. Sharing time and activities with another person you love means so much and makes me feel whole <3. connecting with someone Finding someone who really gets you that you can share experiences with

Celebrating each other’s achievements Being so close to someone! I could tell my boyfriend literally anything having a lover and best friend in one (hopefully) mutual vulnerability Easily being yourself, Sharing more secret/deep parts of yourself, Not having to fake emotions, Looking forward to seeing someone, Growing as a person as you become more comfortable with your partner, Having and giving love and support through the good and bad times, Feeling special

The connection you feel when you’re compatible with someone, they’re your best friend and it just feels easy. You don’t feel jealous or nervous, it’s just pure comfort.

Having fun & making good memories with someone you care about Someone who knows you and understands who you are and accept you. finding someone you can be alone with, together 🙂 Affirmation feeling of knowing you don’t need to find someone to haver your back anymore Cuddles & smiling in your sleep Having someone to do things with; sharing intimate moments. Being able experience new emotions, like excitement in the task you do together and also the comfort of having someone to lean on and support you. feeling completely safe and at home around a person

