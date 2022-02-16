Around the Big East WBB 

DePaul’s Brandon Johnson (35) shoots over Providence’s Noah Horchler (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Providence, R.I. Photo by Stew Milne/AP Photo.

Maddie Siegrest – Junior Forward

Villanova traveled to Seton Hall this past Sunday where they lost to the Pirates, 60-72. The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped with this tough loss despite Maddie Siegrest putting on another impressive scoring performance. The junior forward registered her ninth double double of the year with 31 points and 11 rebounds, propelling Villanova to 17-7 overall and 11-4 in the Big East. The Wildcats will take on DePaul this Sunday, Feb. 20th.

DePaul win over Georgetown

The DePaul Blue Demons were able to come out with a win in a double overtime battle against Georgetown this past Sunday. Freshman forward, Aneesah Murrow, contributed to the win with 28 points, 18 rebounds and four steals. Murrow leads the nation in double doubles, rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game. The freshman has shown no signs of slowing down having 19 consecutive double doubles and 22 so far on the season. DePaul leads the country in scoring and assists and is currently 22-7 on the year.

Marquette forward Chloe Marotta (52) goes between Connecticut guards Nika Muhl (10) and Evina Westbrook (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. Photo by Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP.

Creighton beats Butler 96-49

Everyone on this Creighton team had a hot hand this past weekend as they blew out Butler by 47 points. The women’s basketball team set the school and Big East record, with 22 3-pointers made along with sophomore guard Lauren Jensen approaching an individual record, putting up seven 3-pointers. Butler falls to 1-21 and 0-13 in the conference, while Creighton improves to 18-7 and 13-4 in the Big East.

UConn win over Marquette

Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies to a 72-58 win over Marquette with 24 points. Fudd turned up the heat in the fourth quarter that broke a close game. UConn trailed most of the game before outscoring Marquette (24-9) in the final nine minutes of the game. Fudd was able to get into a rhythm Sunday going 4-6 on 3-point attempts while showing she can score inside the paint as well. The Huskies get their second straight win since their 169-game conference win streak snapped with the home loss against Villanova.

Xavier win over Providence

After making a comeback to cut the lead down to just four at the end of the first half, the Xavier Musketeers were able to take control of this game in the end. The game was tied 55-55 going in the second half, and sophomore guard Mackayla Scarlett sank her third 3-pointer of the game, giving Xavier the lead with 43 seconds left in regulation. Scarlett scored a career-high 18 points, leading Xavier to a 62-60 win at Providence. Xavier improves to 8-16 and 3-12 in the Big East.